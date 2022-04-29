Crystal Lake Park District Hound Town dog park key cards available Sunday

Starting Sunday, key cards for Lippold Park’s Hound Town, a three-acre park where dogs can socialize and run off the leash, will be available.

The park is entirely fenced in and open year-round from dawn to dusk. Lippold Park is located at 851 W. Route 176, one mile west of Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

The key cards can be purchased by both Crystal Lake Park District residents and non-residents at the administrative office, 1 E. Crystal Lake Ave.

Proof of rabies vaccination from a veterinarian are required to purchase a Hound Town key card.

For residents, the cost is $35 for the first dog and $10 for each additional dog. For senior residents, the fee is $20 for the first dog and $5 for each additional.

For non-residents, the first dog costs $50 and $10 for each additional dog, and for non-resident seniors, the costs are $35 for the first dog and $5 for each additional dog. The senior rate begins at age 60.

Additional information can be found at www.crystallakeparks.org under “Places to Go” and then “Lippold Park.”