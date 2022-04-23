McHenry County recognized with financial reporting award for ninth straight year

The McHenry County government once again earned a national recognition for excellence in financial reporting.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the county with a Certificate of Achievement for its annual comprehensive financial report for the 2020 budget year. This is the ninth straight year McHenry County has received the recognition.

An annual comprehensive financial report lists a government’s audited year-end fiscal activities in detail.

“McHenry County’s taxpayers deserve nothing less than full accountability to ensure that their hard-earned money is spent wisely,” County Board Chairman Mike Buehler, R-Crystal Lake, said in a statement. “Our continued recognition among the nation’s best is [a] testament to the seriousness with which we take fiscal prudence and transparency.”

Last year, McHenry County was one of 292 governments nationwide to receive the association’s inaugural Triple Crown medallion for winning all three annual awards granted by the association in a single year. The association also recognizes governments for their budget presentation and annual financial report, which is smaller and designed to be more readable by the public.

McHenry County’s budget can be found using Questica OpenBook, a tool that allows viewers to easily examine it in as great of detail as they want. The county also offers a financial dashboard, a simpler online tool for reviewing revenues and expenses – both overall and year-to-date – at www.mchenrycountyil.gov/financialdashboard.