Woman flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries following two-vehicle crash in Cary

A 61-year-old woman was flown to the hospital with injuries that were life-threatening following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Cary, the Cary Fire Protection District said.

The crash occurred just before noon at the intersection of East Main Street, which is Route 14, and Second Street, according to a news release. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

A second ambulance, squad truck, and medical helicopter were all called to the scene to extract the driver of one of the vehicles, according to the release.

Firefighters responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash where a driver who was trapped in the vehicle for almost 40 minutes on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Cary. (Provided by the Cary Fire Protection District)

Fire department paramedics treated the woman, while firefighters worked to get her out of the vehicle. It took 38 minutes to complete the extraction, according to the release.

Once freed, the driver was taken in serious condition to Advocate Condell Medical Center, a Level 1 trauma center in Libertyville.

Her passenger, a 62-year-old man, was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington in good condition with injuries that were not life-threatening. The other car’s driver was evaluated by paramedics but declined to be taken to the hospital, officials said.

The crash was under investigation by the Cary Police Department as of Tuesday evening.

A woman was flown via REACT helicopter to a hospital in Libertyville after being trapped in a crashed vehicle for almost 40 minutes Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Cary. (Provided by the Cary Fire Protection District)







