Edge Fitness opens new location in Crystal Lake

The Edge Fitness Clubs opened a new location at 800 Cog Circle in Crystal Lake last week, its third in Illinois.

The grand opening took place at 5 p.m. April 7 with members and guests filling the 40,000-square-foot fitness club, according to a news release.

The Crystal Lake location is open for workouts and includes a wide range of amenities, including group exercise classes, Les Mills BodyPump, yoga, Zumba, spinning, boot camp, personal training, Edge kids programming, women’s training studio, Edge cinema and saunas in both locker rooms.

Memberships range from $14.99 to 34.99 per month based on the amenities included in each membership option.

For information, go to www.edgecrystallake.com or call 815-261-1415.

Club hours are 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.