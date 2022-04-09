April 10, 2022
Scully’s All-Star Jam to raise funds to benefit Wonder Lake Food Pantry

By Northwest Herald staff report
Bruce Waters of Dundee (right) enjoys some stage time with Grammy-nominated guitarist Bobby Messano during the 2021 Scully's All-Star Jam, which took place at the Moose Lodge in Johnsburg. This year's jam takes place May 8 at Alibi Pub & Grub in Wonder Lake. The event is free; donations for the Wonder Lake Food Pantry accepted. (Photo provided by Scully Entertainment)

Scully’s All-Star Jam will take place from noon to 9 p.m. May 8 at Alibi Pub & Grub in Wonder Lake, featuring acts such as The Shadows of Knight singer Jimy Sohns, Grammy-nominated guitarist Bobby Messano and local acts Redeye Express, Practice in Public and Aaron Hermann and the Blues Cruisers.

The Jam is part open mic, part scheduled performances, according to a news release. The cost to attend is or participate is free.

Donations for the Wonder Lake Food Pantry will be accepted, and food and beverages will be available to buy.

Musicians who would like to perform should bring their own amp and guitar. Drummers should bring their own cymbals, sticks and pedal. A drum kit sound system will be provided.

To inquire about performing, email scullyentertainment@gmail.com or simply show up ready to play. For information about the venue, go to careysalibi.com.