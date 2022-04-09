Scully’s All-Star Jam to raise funds to benefit Wonder Lake Food Pantry

Scully’s All-Star Jam will take place from noon to 9 p.m. May 8 at Alibi Pub & Grub in Wonder Lake, featuring acts such as The Shadows of Knight singer Jimy Sohns, Grammy-nominated guitarist Bobby Messano and local acts Redeye Express, Practice in Public and Aaron Hermann and the Blues Cruisers.

The Jam is part open mic, part scheduled performances, according to a news release. The cost to attend is or participate is free.

Donations for the Wonder Lake Food Pantry will be accepted, and food and beverages will be available to buy.

Musicians who would like to perform should bring their own amp and guitar. Drummers should bring their own cymbals, sticks and pedal. A drum kit sound system will be provided.

To inquire about performing, email scullyentertainment@gmail.com or simply show up ready to play. For information about the venue, go to careysalibi.com.