April 10, 2022
Shaw Local
News

Joe Piscopo performing two shows at Woodstock Opera House on May 14

By Northwest Herald staff report
Former Saturday Night Life cast member and standup comedian Joe Piscopo will perform comedy and music in two shows May 14 at the Woodstock Opera House with a portion of the proceeds going to American Legion Post 491 to put toward veterans’ assistance programs.

Piscopo hosts a conservative radio talk show five mornings a week and Ramsey Mazda Sundays with Sinatra on Sunday evenings, both in New York.

He describes his show as a retro-style performance along the lines of Frank Sinatra or Sammy Davis Jr., according to a news release.

Show times will be at 3 and 7 p.m. with tickets ranging from $40 to $65. An additional $15 will afford ticket holders a VIP meet-and-greet.

Tickets and information are available at woodstockoperahouse.com.