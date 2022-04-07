McHenry residents invited to discuss issues with City Council members

Two McHenry City Council members will host a meet-and-greet for residents Saturday.

The event, hosted by Vic Santi and Sue Miller, will take place 10 a.m. to noon at the north auditorium of McHenry High School Upper Campus, 4724 W. Crystal Lake Road.

Santi, an alderman since 2004, and Miller, elected in 2019, plan to speak on city issues, such as summer street projects and business development, according to a news release. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Light refreshments will be available. Parking is available in the north parking lot.

For information, call Santi at 815-341-3564 or Miller at 815-236-2387.