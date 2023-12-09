16-year-old from Gilberts killed in crash in Pingree Grove

Two people were taken to area hospitals by air ambulance following a crash Thursday evening at Route 72 and Reinking Road in Pingree Grove. One of the victims, a 16-year-old, has died, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. (Photo provided by the Pingree Grove and Countryside Fire Protection District)

A 16-year-old from Gilberts has died following a crash Thursday evening crash in Pingree Grove.

The teen was among two people who were airlifted to area hospitals after the crash.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday reported that Bryce Simon, 16, died at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

According to a release from the Pingree Grove and Countryside Fire Protection District, at about 7:25 p.m. Thursday, emergency responders were called to Route 72 east of Reinking Road for a two-vehicle crash. Two people were pinned in one vehicle, and a person was ejected from the second vehicle, according to officials.

Firefighters removed the roof, doors and “had to roll up the dashboard,” to remove the victims from the first vehicle, according to that release.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported via air ambulance and one passenger was taken by ambulance with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to a social media post from the Pingree Grove Police Department.

According to the police post, the initial investigation indicated a pickup truck was traveling east on Route 72 at a high speed when the driver lost control and swerved into the westbound lanes and struck a sedan head on.

The Pingree Grove Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the crash call the department at (847) 464-4600 and request to speak to an investigator. The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Pingree Grove Police with the investigation.