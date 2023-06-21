2023 Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year: Huntley’s Katie Mitchell

Katie Mitchell played a key role as a sophomore in her first high school season in 2021, batting leadoff for a dominant Huntley team and helping the Red Raiders to their second state trophy in three years with a Class 4A third-place finish.
The speedy outfielder never slowed down.
Mitchell was named to the Illinois Coaches Association Class 4A All-State second-team as a sophomore and junior, and she topped that her final year with a first-team selection in 2023. If not for missing her freshman year because of the pandemic, Mitchell likely would have smashed program records for stolen bases and possibly more.
As it stands, Mitchell still will go down as one of the best players in program history.
In her last year, Mitchell hit .538 with a .623 on-base percentage, 1.227 OPS and led area players in hits (57), runs scored (58) and stolen bases (58 in 60 attempts). The Raiders’ slap hitter even smashed her first career over-the-fence home run, adding two doubles and a triple.
Although most of her hits were singles, Mitchell almost always found a way to get to second, third and eventually home.
Huntley extended its Fox Valley Conference winning streak to 50 games before seeing it end against Hampshire. But the Raiders still claimed their third consecutive FVC title, going 17-1, and went on to win their eighth straight regional championship.
For her outstanding season, Mitchell is the 2023 Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year, as selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Mitchell is the fifth consecutive player from the Raiders to win the award, joining joining Jori Heard (2022), Briana Bower (2021, 2019) and Tiffany Giese (2018). There was no season held in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Marengo junior pitcher Lilly Kunzer, Richmond-Burton senior catcher Taylor Davison and Johnsburg senior shortstop Brooke Klosowicz also were strongly considered for the honor. Kunzer was the area’s winningest pitcher, Davison was voted the Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year by coaches, and Klosowicz was among the area’s most feared sluggers.
Mitchell, who will play next year at Loyola, answered a few questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki after her final season for the Raiders.
What will you remember most about your senior season?
Mitchell: Honestly, just my whole team. We all bonded so quickly. I’ve been close with every team in the past, but this year was different. There was no fighting, no drama, no nothing. We all absolutely loved each other, and it’s sad that it’s over.
Which moment or game most stood out the most?
Mitchell: Our senior night and being with all my teammates. Just remembering the last four years, even if we didn’t get a freshman season [because of the pandemic]. Looking through old pictures and stuff like that. I started at second base on senior night, and that was really funny because I haven’t played infield in a long time.
Who was the toughest pitcher you faced?
Mitchell: Probably [Lemont’s] Sage [Mardjetko]. She’s absolutely incredible. Their whole team is amazing, and they’re all so sweet. Sage is one of the best pitchers I’ve ever seen.
If you could have dinner with any three people, who would they be?
Mitchell: The first two would be two of my grandparents who passed away before I was born. My grandpa on my dad’s side, and my grandma on my mom’s side. For a third one, Jordy Bahl because I just want to see what she’s up to. She pitched at Oklahoma the past two years and now she’s going to Nebraska. I think it’d be really cool to get her view on the game.
Which sporting event would you want to go back in time and see?
Mitchell: The Cubs winning the 2016 World Series. I’ve grown up a Cubs fan, and my whole family is. We watched it on TV, but I think it would have been amazing to be there.
Who is your all-time favorite Cubs player?
Mitchell: Anthony Rizzo. His heart is incredible and his love for the game and other people is so heartwarming.
What was it like to have your sister Kendra as an assistant coach?
Mitchell: It was absolutely amazing. I’m so happy she decided to do that. She is my inspiration. She’s reminded me to never lose my love for the game no matter what the situation is. Having her there as a coach to support me all of the time was amazing.
What’s a sport that you are bad at?
Mitchell: The only other sport I really tried was basketball. I wasn’t good at offense but I was good at defense. I think I’d be really bad at football just because I’m really tiny. But I love watching the sport. I was an athletic trainer for our school and I loved being on the field. But watching them get tackled, I feel like I would break every bone in my body.
Who are some of the collegiate softball players you most enjoy watching?
Mitchell: Growing up, I watched Emily Allard a lot. She went to Northwestern and then played for the Chicago Bandits. I actually did some slapping and hitting lessons with her when I was younger. More recently, even though it’s not softball, I love watching [Iowa women’s basketball player] Caitlin Clark. Her love for athletics really shows through in her play.
Who is your hero?
Mitchell: My parents [Scott and Sara]. No matter what I go through or no matter what they go through, they’re always there for me. Their support has gotten me to where I am today and gotten me through a lot of rough games.
Which one of your teammates makes you laugh?
Mitchell: Juliana Maude. She’s absolutely hilarious. I don’t think there’s a time I hang out with her that I’m not laughing. And Meghan Ryan is one of the funniest players on our team. Whenever you are down, she’ll always say something to make you smile.
Which one of your teammates inspires you?
Mitchell: Aubrina Adamik because she came into this program not really knowing anyone, and she became a leader very quickly. As a freshman, that’s a really hard thing to do. I can’t wait to see how she plays the next three years. She’s not only an amazing player, but she’s an amazing person. I think she’s going to take my No. 12 next year, which warms my heart because I feel like she’s my child.
What was one of the most embarrassing moments of your career?
Mitchell: Early this season we stopped at a McDonald’s after a game, I got a large Dr. Pepper with no ice like I always do. I got to the bus, tripped over the bags and it spilled all over. On the field ... getting my tooth knocked out. My heart just dropped. I got it fixed right after the game, though, so it was OK.
What’s your proudest sports moment?
Mitchell: My sophomore year placing third at state. I never in a million years thought I’d be there and experience that. And finally getting first-team All-State this year. I was extremely excited to get that award.
What are you looking forward to most about Loyola?
Mitchell: My coaches and teammates. I talk to most of my teammates and coaches almost every day. I already feel like a part of that family. The whole team is so close and does everything together. No matter how much time they spend on the field, they still hang out outside of softball, and I think that’s what I’m most excited for. And also, I’m not very much of a city person, so I’m excited to experience that.
What will you miss most about your time at Huntley?
Mitchell: Just the community backing you with everything you do. Especially with softball the last few years, having the amount of people at our games was unreal, especially the Barrington [supersectional] game my sophomore year. Having that much of your community believing in you is crazy. You will never feel anything like that. Even at state that year, the crowd was chanting my name, and that really made me realize how much Huntley will always means to me.