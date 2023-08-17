2023 Northwest Herald girls tennis team preview capsules

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE
Cary-Grove
Coach: Amanda Schuetzle (fourth season)
Last year’s finish: Second in FVC Tournament
Top returning players: Addie Lee, sr.; Alaina Joseph, sr.; Becca Weaver, sr.; Katelyn O’Malley, sr.; Chloe Warner, sr.; Aubrey Lonergan, jr.
Top new players: Eva Becirovic, jr.; Ellie Mjaanes, jr; Michaela Fink, jr.; Dana Werner, jr.; Rylie Zeman, sr.; Ava Bogner, jr.; Isabel Boksa, sr.; Megan Ptaszek, so.
Worth noting: The Trojans graduated five starters, with No. 1 singles player Annabella Gaffaney (third in FVC Tournament) as the biggest. … Lee played No. 2 singles and was FVC runner-up. Joseph and Weaver are back at No. 1 doubles, but the rest of the doubles teams will change up. … O’Malley played at No. 2 doubles, Lonergan was part of a No. 4 doubles FVC champion team and Warner returns in the singles lineup. … “Newcomer Eva Becirovic has been impressive in challenge matches and many of the girls put time in during the offseason, so there is some competition to fill the remaining starting spots,” Schuetzle said. “This group of girls has a very strong senior core, with the remainder of players eager to prove themselves. I expect to see this group make a significant improvement in their play and confidence as the season progresses.”
Crystal Lake Central
Coach: Cory Osterberg (sixth season)
Last year’s finish: Fifth in FVC Tournament
Top returning players: Kaitlin Coffey, sr.; Katie Hamill, sr.; Bella Lisle, sr.; Emily Pinion, sr.; Sofia Weckerlin, sr.; Maggie O’Connell, jr.
Top new players: Kaylen Kaczmarek, fr.
Worth noting: Hamill and doubles partner Maggie Naughton (who graduated) gave FVC No. 1 doubles champs Kate Burkey and Elaina Hibbeler, of Huntley, their toughest match in the FVC Tournament, a three-set loss. The Tigers then qualified for the Class 2A State Tournament. … Coffey and O’Connell took third at No. 2 doubles in the FVC, Pinion was third at No. 3 singles and Lisle was fifth at No. 2 singles. … “We have a nice mix of players with varsity experience, as well as several new players,” Osterberg said. “Trying to figure out doubles teams will be the biggest challenge this season. I believe we will be able to compete with most teams in the conference and we hope to finish in the top half.”
Crystal Lake South
Coach: Mark Scheurich (first season)
Last year’s finish: Sixth in FVC Tournament
Top returning players: Abby Jurrens, sr.; Hannah Lee, sr.; Emma Moore, sr.; Eliana Rankin, so.; Nevan Sanders, sr.; Aubrey Scheurich, sr.
Top new players: Rachelle Appelhans, fr.; Gia Crawford-Barak, sr.; Emily Stewart, sr.
Worth noting: Jaden Appelhans and Elena Cangelosi were the Gators’ top doubles team and have graduated. … Scheurich, who previously was junior varsity coach at Jacobs for 13 seasons, takes over for retired coach Rick Bailey. … Scheurich likes what he sees from senior Abby Jurrens and freshman Rachelle Appelhans, who he calls tough competitors. … “We are a very senior-heavy varsity team, with hopes to finish in the upper half of the FVC,” Scheurich said. “Emily Stewart is a very steady player who has improved dramatically from last season on JV. Last season’s No. 2 doubles team of Nevan Sanders and Emma Moore are ready to transition to No. 1 this year.”
Dundee-Crown
Coach: Yuto Tsukida (fifth season)
Last year’s finish: Seventh in FVC Tournament
Top returning players: Rujul Shah, sr.; Karina McElroy, sr.; Sasha Bozovic, so.; Olivia Gifford, sr.
Worth noting: Shah was third at No. 1 singles for the Chargers in the FVC Tournament and selected to the All-Area second team. McElroy finished fourth at No. 2 singles. “They were close to becoming state qualifiers in doubles,” Tsukida said. “We’re hoping to have a great last year for them.”
Hampshire
Coach: Dylan Clark (sixth season)
Last year’s finish: Ninth in FVC Tournament
Top returning players: Ava Carroll, sr.; Rachel Brunsting, jr.; Christina Cruz, sr.; Izzy Williamson, sr.; Maria Masiaszek, sr.; Kate Pearsall, jr.
Top new players: Luna Kimura, fr.; Zonya Gay, so.; Robbin Llamas, sr.
Worth noting: Carroll and Pearsall should wind up as the Whip-Purs No. 1 doubles team. … Clark likes the potential he sees from new players Kimura and Gay. … Cruz, Williamson and Llamas will provide depth in the doubles lineup, while Sterken and Misiazek will help in singles matches.
Huntley
Coach: Barry Wells (18th season)
Last year’s finish: FVC Tournament champion
Top returning players: Ella Doughty, so.; Kate Burkey, jr.; Ari Patel, jr.; Julie Klockner, so.; Carlie Weishaar, jr.; Ashley Phommasack, sr.; Ellie Pauwels, sr.
Top new players: Gia Patel, fr.; Michelle Sobolewski, so.; Shea Nagle, jr.; Vinuthna Depala, jr.; Trinity Nguyen, jr.; Sara Willis, jr.
Worth noting: Three-time state qualifier Elaina Hibbeler, who won the FVC No. 1 doubles title with Burkey, was one of the key graduation losses for the Red Raiders, the defending FVC team champion. Still, Huntley is regarded as the team to beat again. … “We bring back a lot of quality starters and have some good talent to fill in the spots we lost,” Wells said. “We will have a deep team again this year and have a successful season.” … Doughty finished second at No. 1 singles to Jacobs’ Chloe Siegfort, and returns as one of the FVC’s top singles players. Wells will find another partner at the No. 1 doubles spot. Wells feels Ari Patel will be one of the FVC’s top players at No. 2 singles. … Klockner and Weishaar were FVC champs at No. 3 doubles,
Jacobs
Coach: Jon Betts (19th season)
Last year’s finish: Third in FVC Tournament
Top returning players: Kylie Cohn, jr.; Julia Burley, sr.; Sara Casey, sr.; Molly Dylo, sr.; Alexis Hill, sr.; Allie Maurus, sr.; Rachel Reed, sr.; Amelia Pollock, sr.; Cam Clark, jr.
Top new players: Ameera Hussain, sr.; Sierra Travez, sr.; Ava Longo, jr.
Worth noting: The Golden Eagles will miss two-time Northwest Herald Player of the Year Chloe Siegfort, who graduated and plays at NCAA Division II Sioux Falls. … Cohn was the FVC Tournament champion at No. 2 singles and moves up to the top spot, where she will be one of the area’s top players. … Jacobs has big numbers with 60 players, many of whom are first-year athletes. “We’re excited for the opportunity to develop and grow this fall,” Betts said. “Our main goals are team-building, improving every day and having a positive impact in our community. We are hoping to lean on our experience to stay competitive in the FVC.”
McHenry
Coach: Kyle Funkhouser (17th season)
Top returning players: Maye Waters, sr.; Lorelei Galvicius, jr.
Worth noting: Waters returns after playing No. 2 singles for the Warriors, Galvicius played on their No. 3 doubles team. … “We had a decent amount of girls come out for this season,” Funkhouser said. “The girls are working hard and we look forward to seeing them progress throughout the season.”
Prairie Ridge
Coach: Gina Jasovic (fifth season)
Last year’s finish: Fourth in FVC Tournament
Top returning players: Aleena Ciezak sr.; Olivia Schleicher, sr.; Gracie Smith, sr.; Jessica Cunningham, sr.
Top new players: Charlie Benton, fr.; Elizabeth Norwood, so.; Marissa Taege, jr.; Addison Taege, sr.; Zoe Nanos, sr.; Mary Myers, sr.
Worth noting: The Wolves have claimed Class 1A sectional titles the last two years. … Ciezak was an all-area first-team selection after qualifying for state with Megan Clark, who graduated. They won doubles at the Antioch Sectional. “We have a great group of new players on the varsity team this year as well as some of our state qualifiers returning as seniors,” Jasovic said. “We are excited about our young telent and senior leadership on the team this season.”
KISHWAUKEE RIVER CONFERENCE
Johnsburg
Coach: Stephanie Flebbe (fourth season)
Last year’s finish: KRC Tournament champion
Top returning players: Michelle Ratinskiy, sr.; Sarah Knutilla, sr.; Aidan Rowe, sr.; Mackenzie Meland, sr.; Melissa Campbell, sr.; Isabelle Rodrigue, sr.; Emmy Lewis, jr.
Top new players: Charlie Eastland, fr.; Devynn Michel, fr.; Madison Frost, sr.; Isabella Jones, sr.
Worth noting: The Skyhawks have high hopes again as they return a large group of seniors from the KRC Tournament champion team. They tied with Woodstock, but were named tournament champs by the tiebreaker. … “We are very hopeful for another great season,” Flebbe said. “These seniors played a huge part in taking first place in the KRC tournament last year. We also have many promising freshman and with a team larger than ever, we are very hopeful for continued success.” … Campbell was part of the No. 2 doubles team that won a KRC title. Lewis was KRC No. 3 singles champion.
Marengo
Coach: Erika Kane (first season)
Last year’s finish: Fourth in KRC Tournament
Top returning players: Maddie Cannon, sr.; Alexis Castaneda, jr.; Karlyn Stratton, so.
Top new players: Emily White, sr.; Tess Volkers, sr.; Erika Montes Xelhua, sr.
Worth noting: Kane said the Indians are excited for the season. “We have a lot of new and young players and are excited to see the team grow,” she said.
Woodstock
Coach: John Oliveira (second season)
Last year’s finish: Second in KRC Tournament
Top returning players: Amina Idris, jr.; Sophia Mendoza jr.; Renee Schleutermann, sr.; Eliana Shoulders jr.; Jessica Vorpahl, jr.; Kristi Caspari, sr.
Top new players: Eba Hammerstedt, sr.; Natalie Morrow, sr.; Anne Perez, jr.; Elise Raymond, jr.; Daphne Oliveira, so.
Worth noting: The Blue Streaks lost on the tiebreaker to Johnsburg for the KRC Tournament team title. … Class 1A state qualifier Marta Fito was a sophomore, but her family returned to Spain after two years in Woodstock. … Idris was KRC No. 2 singles runner-up and has worked hard in the offseason. She will assume Fito’s spot at No. 1. … Oliveira said the goal is to finish the job from last year and take the KRC Tournament title this time.
Woodstock North
Coach: Bart Zadlo (seventh season)
Last year’s finish: Third place in KRC Tournament
Top returning players: Addy Olson, sr.; Addy Mauck, sr.
Top new players: Kayleigh Eddy, sr.; Hannah Reinhard, so.
Worth noting: The Thunder lost a lot of players to graduation. Five players return who have varsity experience. … Olson was the conference champion at No. 2 singles. … “We are going to count on a few new freshmen and returning JV players from last year to step up and play pivotal roles on our team,” Zadlo said. “I believe that we can compete for the conference championship, but we have to put in the work and come together as a team in a short period of time.”
CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN CONFERENCE
Marian Central
Coach: Tom Bergen (third season)
Top returning players: Kaitlyn Remke, jr.; Madison Kenyon, sr.; Holly Garrelts, sr.; Jenna Remke, so.
Top new players: Sophia Preussner, jr.
Worth noting: Kaitlyn Remke and Kenyon were Class 1A state qualifiers in singles for the Hurricanes, while Garrelts was half of a doubles team that qualified for state. … Jenna Remke will step in with Garrelts on the top doubles team. … “We are hoping to start a new conference (Chicagoland Christian Conference) off strong and possibly win a sectional this season,” Bergen said.