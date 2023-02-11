Boys swimming: Cary-Grove co-op wins 15th FVC championship in 16 years

WOODSTOCK – Cary-Grove co-op’s dominance at the Fox Valley Conference Invite continued Saturday, as the Trojans raised their 15th FVC championship trophy in 16 years.
Cary-Grove co-op, which also is made up of swimmers from Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South and Prairie Ridge, took first in 9 of 11 events at Woodstock North High School and swept the FVC Most Valuable Swimmer and Newcomer of the Year awards.
Senior Danial Sanahurskyj (Crystal Lake South) and junior Drew Watson (South) were named co-Most Valuable Swimmer, and freshman Oliver Rupniewski (C-G) was named Newcomer of the Year.
Cary-Grove co-op won with 400 points, followed by Huntley (252) in second. The Red Raiders have been runner-up in each of the past four seasons. Jacobs co-op (230) took third, McHenry (140) was fourth and Woodstock North co-op (82) was fifth.
The Trojans, who were unbeaten in duals during the regular season, believe this year’s team is the deepest and most talented in the program’s history.
Saturday’s results were a confirmation of how good they can be.
“Being undefeated is pretty cool,” said Sanahurskyj, who took first in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly. “We’ve always been champions, long before any of us were on the team. It’s cool to see that we have young stars rising up to the occasion, and we can continue to carry on the tradition.”
Sanahurskyj finished first in the 200 free (1:43.78) and the 100 butterfly (50.08), and Watson also won two events in the 200 IM (1:56.63) and 100 backstroke (51.83).
Also for the Trojans, Dexter Zielinski was first in the 50 free (21.88) and runner-up in the 100 free (47.55); Noah Brereton won the 500 free (4:45.00), Rupniewski (4:46.22) was second and Brendan Braser (4:58.36) placed third; and Kasparas Venslauskas was first in the 100 breaststroke (59.03).
Finishing first in relays were the 200 free relay of Sanahurskyj, Victor Praczkowski, Jace Kranig and Connor Chan (1:28.40), and the 400 free relay of Sanahurskyj, Watson, Brereton and Zielinski (3:13.28).
One of the Trojans’ two losses came in the first event of the day: the 200 medley relay. Huntley’s Michael Boelens, Yehan Subasinghe, Dominic Siwiec and Ben Rocks were first with a time of 1:36.78, smashing the program record.
Cary-Grove co-op’s Watson, Chan, Baser and Zielinski took second in 1:37.32.
The Trojans have made it a goal to qualify for state in all 11 events.
“We were trying to see how close we can get to state cut times today, and they were under the time in a lot of events or right at them, which is very promising,” Trojans coach Scott Lattyak said. “We’re looking forward to seeing what we can do at sectionals, we have really big goals.
“It’s been a pleasure to see these guys thrive and grow.”
Watson, who earned state berths in four events last season (200 IM, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay), said Saturday’s meet gives the Trojans a lot of confidence.
“This sets the tone for the rest of the season and hopefully state,” Watson said. “It shows us where we are and where we can still go, so it’s exciting. We want to carry it into next week and the week after that.”
The only individual event won by someone not on C-G co-op was Rocks in the 100 free (47.34). Rocks, a senior, was able to hold off Zielinski, who placed second with a time of 47.55.
Rocks and Zielinski have been in many close races over the years.
“I’ve swam against him growing up and everything, so it’s always a nice competition,” Rocks said. “I’m more than happy to race him any day of the week because he’s so nice and so fun to compete against.”
Rocks, who will swim next year at NCAA Division I Indiana University and Purdue University, qualified for state last year in the 100 free and 200 free.
This year, in addition to the 100 free, he’s trying to make it to state in the 50 free.
“My goal is to just finish better than what I did last year,” Rocks said. “I was 15th in the 100 free, so if I can make it to the finals this year and get a top 12, I’d be more than happy with that. I wanted to try the 50 free just because it’s something different. I’ve been doing the 200 free since my freshman year. The 50 free is appealing because it’s a drop-dead sprint. If I can get that, it will probably help a lot with my 100 free.”
Siwiec placed runner-up in the 100 butterfly with a school-record time of 53.19 for Huntley. Boelens was second in the 100 backstroke (52.42) and third in the 200 IM (1:58.85).
Jacobs co-op’s Pavlo Komarov was third in the 50 free (22.19) and 100 free (50.02).
The Trojans hope next week brings an even bigger celebration at the Barrington Sectional.
“Everyone’s pumped, everyone’s excited,” Sanahurskyj said. “I remember my freshman year, the goal was to make it down to state. Now, we want more. We want to final and get as many guys as we can to Day 2. This is a new high for us.”