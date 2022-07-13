Marian Central’s Peter Louise collects first tournament win at McHenry County Junior Amateur

BULL VALLEY – Marian Central’s Peter Louise can now call himself a champion.
Louise, who shot a 7-over-par 77 on the first day of the McHenry County Junior Amateur, fired a tournament-low 75 on Wednesday at Boone Creek Golf Club to wrap up the boys junior division title of the McHenry County Junior Golf Association Tournament.
The tournament victory was the first of Louise’s career.
“It feels awesome,” said Louise, who was steady over both days of the tournament, making par on 23 of 36 holes and finishing with a two-day score of 152. “I put in a lot of hard work. I’ve been playing golf for 10 years now, so it feels great to finally get one.”
Louise’s 75 on Day 2 was matched only by Maine South’s Daniel Allegretti, who competed in the boys senior division.
In addition to being his first tournament win, Louise’s 75 tied his career-best round in a tournament.
Louise credited assistant golf professional Matt Jones of Bull Valley Golf Club for gains in his game. Louise said he is consistently striking the ball much farther and straighter. But the biggest improvement has come in his short game.
Before the high school season starts up, Louise said he would like to win another tournament or possibly break par.
“I’ve done a lot of work with [Jones] over the last five years, so it’s really helped my game grow a lot,” said Louise, who was a sectional qualifier last year as a freshman. “I’m hitting the ball a lot farther and straighter and my short game is way better.
“I wasn’t a good putter before, and now that’s what really keeps me alive.”
Crystal Lake Central’s Jack Bice (82-79-161) was nine shots behind Louise and placed runner-up in the boys junior division. Prairie Ridge’s Austin Klauser (82-84-166) took third, followed by Prairie Ridge’s Jimmy Berg (83-85-168) and Crystal Lake Central’s Charlie Polash (88-81-169).
Huntley’s Nooa Hakala earned the boys senior division title with a two-day score of 158, holding off Allegretti (85-75-160). Hakala shot a 78 in the first round and clinched the tournament with an 80, although it didn’t come easy.
After double-bogeying his second-to-last hole Wednesday, Hakala responded nicely with a birdie on the par-4 18th.
“I really wanted a birdie there because I knew I might need it to win,” said Hakala, who will be a junior. “I basically hooked it straight left into the fescue, so I had to take a drop. I hit it on the green from there but then I had a four-putt, and it was miserable. I was angry.”
Hakala was proud of himself for not letting a bad hole ruin his day.
“I think it shows what kind of work I’ve been putting in,” Hakala said. “Even when I’m not at my best, I still have a chance to win and place high. It’s sign of good things to come.”
Dundee-Crown’s Mason Morawski (81-85-166) took third in the boys senior division. Huntley’s Brandon Boroski (86-82-168) was fourth, and Harvard’s Logan Garafol (89-84-173) and Prairie Ridge’s Tommy Trax (87-86-173) tied for fifth.
Cary-Grove’s Delaney Medlyn, playing in her first MCJGA tournament of the summer, earned a three-shot victory over Prairie Ridge graduate Elizabeth Tucker in the girls senior division. Medlyn had matching 80s to finish with a two-day 160, while Tucker took runner-up with a 82-81-162.
Hampshire’s Lily Farnam (90-85-175) was third, followed by Johnsburg’s Riley Klotz (85-93-178) and McHenry’s Aubree Lundin (92-88-180).
“My goal was to break 80, that was the only thing I was thinking about,” said Medlyn, who had two birdies over two days. “My putting was really good, and so was my driver. I had a drive on No. 18 [Tuesday] that I thought went way out of bounds, but I ended up making a birdie.
“I think it’s my mentality that has improved the most. Having a better thought process and everything.”
Rylee Rud, an incoming freshman at Crystal Lake South, won the girls junior division, which plays two rounds of nine holes, by three shots with a 53-48-101. Rud also won the tournament last year. Dundee-Crown’s Sophie Morawski (56-48-104) placed runner-up and Crystal Lake Central’s Madeline Trannel (53-52-105) took third.