Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Huntley’s Austin Tenglin

Huntley’s Austin Tenglin was the area’s lone competitor to advance to the final rounds of the IHSA Boys Bowling State Tournament on Jan. 27 and 28 at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

Tenglin got off to a hot start with a 266 in his first game and sat in 28th place overall after the first day with a 1,273 six-game series. The Red Raiders’ sophomore qualified for Day 2 and finished in 60th place with a two-day score of 2,391.

Huntley, making its second straight state appearance, was 17th as a team, with Tenglin, Caleb Vergona, Joshua Waters, Joey Humphrey and Matthew Fishman posting the top scores for the Raiders. Huntley was third at regionals and fourth at sectionals to qualify for state.

The Raiders’ state finish was an improvement over last year when they took 21st. They should be competitive again next season with only two seniors (Waters and Vergona) graduating.

For his standout performance, Tenglin was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. The sophomore answered questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about bowling at state, his favorite place to bowl, the perfect meal and more.

How did you get your start in bowling?

Tenglin: I got my start in bowling from my dad and started bowling around 5 years old. Ever since then, I have loved bowling and I am very passionate about it. Also, bowling runs in my family from both my grandparents bowling and aunts, uncles and cousins. We have just been a bowling family.

What are you most proud about this season?

Tenglin: I am most proud about making it to the second day of state. One of my goals at the beginning of the season was to make it to state, and I achieved that goal and beyond. I was sad at first because my team didn’t make it to the second day with me, but they were there supporting me the whole day. [Coach Jason Waters] was next to me the whole time, helping me get through it and helping me with ball changes and where to stand.

Tell me about the state experience. What was the best part about competing against some of the state’s top bowlers?

Tenglin: Being at state is unmatched to anything I have ever experienced before. So much energy and noise through everything, and the competition is crazy The competition is set really high and you have to bowl your best to move on. I was lucky enough to move on to Day 2 and average over 200.

Where is your favorite place to bowl?

Tenglin: My favorite place to bowl is Don Carter Lanes in Rockford. The pins fly there and the carry is amazing. I qualified for Junior Gold there, the biggest youth tournament in the country, and made it past sectionals this year. Also, my team had a few invitationals there over the course of the season.

What is that hardest part about bowling?

Tenglin: I feel that the hardest part about bowling is bowling on sport-shot oil patterns. You have to be so precise on hitting your mark. You have little to no miss room. It’s either you hit your mark and strike, or miss your mark and leave a washout, split or something you can spare.

What are some your favorite hobbies?

Tenglin: Some of my favorite hobbies are bowling, playing video games, working out and hitting the gym, and spending time with friends and family.

Do you have any superstitions or rituals?

Tenglin: Every time I am about to bowl, I wipe the ball off with my rag to get the oil off, then I throw my shot. Then after my frame is over, I get a drink of water to keep myself hydrated. On the bus ride, I try to sit in the back in the small seat.

What would be your dream job?

Tenglin: My dream job would probably be eventually owning and running my own bowling alley. Since I am so passionate about bowling, I wouldn’t hate it and I would be able to bowl every so often also and I think owning and running a bowling alley would be really cool.

If you could spend a day with anyone from history, who would it be?

Tenglin: It would probably be Pete Weber or Norm Duke, two Hall of Fame bowlers because they could teach me a few things to help me get better at bowling. I look up to them because one day I want to be as a successful bowler as them.

What are your personal goals for bowling between now and next season?

Tenglin: My personal goals are to move to a four-step approach or take smaller steps so I don’t keep fouling. Also to practice bowling on sport-shot oil patterns and try to bowl in as many tournaments as I can. Maybe one time, get some guys from the team together and we can all practice our mechanics and help each other.