Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Marengo’s Justin Fluger

Marengo’s Justin Fluger appreciated the support from teammates and coaches on Dec. 14 at Kingston Lanes in Woodstock as he stood one strike from a perfect game.

Fluger, who had a 288 the week before, achieved what many bowlers dream of when he rolled a 300 with his 12th consecutive strike, becoming the first boys bowler in school history to record a perfect game in a 3,367-3,155 victory over Woodstock co-op.

Fluger had games of 212, 300 and 202 for a match-high 714 series. Only one other girls bowler from Marengo has had a perfect game.

Last year, Fluger was one pin away from qualifying for the IHSA Boys Bowling State Tournament at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon. He was named the Kishwaukee River Conference Boys Bowler of the Year by coaches.

For his performance, Fluger was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. Fluger answered a few questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about his 300 game, the toughest part about bowling, what he does in his free time and more.

What do you remember most about your 300 game?

Fluger: The determination I had going into the 10th frame, and everyone cheering for me was just great and meant a lot.

Have you had a 300 game before?

Fluger: No. The week before I had a 288 and last year I had a 298.

What is the toughest part about bowling?

Fluger: Consistency. Finding your mark and repeating the same throw.

What’s your favorite TV show and movie?

Fluger: “Rick and Morty,” “Kingpin” and “Billy Madison.”

What sport are you not good at?

Fluger: Soccer.

What are some of your favorite hobbies?

Fluger: Bowling, basketball and playing catch. Mostly just doing any kind of activity that involves moving around.

What is your most prized possession?

Fluger: My family. Or some of my dad’s old things.

What is your dream job?

Fluger: To be a pro bowler or an electrician.

Where would you most like to go on a vacation?

Fluger: Hawaii.

You just won a million dollars. What is the first thing you would buy?

Fluger: Honestly, I would probably buy my mom a new house or car.