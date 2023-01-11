Huntley grad Zac Boster developing his skills helping others with theirs

Zac Boster, the assistant men's basketball coach at Triton College in River Grove, and a Huntley graduate, watches Shaq Harrison’s jump shot as he works with him on his basketball skills Thursday morning, Sept. 29, 2022. Boster has made a name for himself in the basketball world, teaching skills to high-level college and pro players. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )