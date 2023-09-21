Huntley’s AJ Putty’s big weekend helps land him at Illinois

Huntley junior AJ Putty’s timing could not have been more impeccable.
The Red Raiders third baseman had the tournament of his life at a showcase in Westfield, Indiana, over the July 22-23 weekend, while playing for his GRB Illinois Rays travel team.
With several college coaches who had him on their watch list in attendance, Putty went off.
“We played five games, I couldn’t get out,” Putty said. “I went, like, 12 for 14 for the weekend with two home runs and four doubles.”
And shortly after that, the offers rolled in. NCAA coaches can contact juniors, starting Aug. 1. Putty had about a dozen messages that day and last week he committed to Illinois, where he will play after two more years of high school baseball.
“That weekend kind of sealed it with Illinois,” said Putty, who is 6-foot-4, 210 pounds. “It’s awesome to get the weight off my shoulders. The work never stops, though, I have to keep working.
“It’s awesome to get the gorilla off my back and not have to worry about it. I have a target on my back now in the conference.”
Huntley coach Andy Jakubowski coached Putty’s Rays team and was thrilled to see Putty produce at such a crucial moment.
“It’s a tremendous accomplishment,” Jakubowski said. “It shows all the hard work and perseverance he’s put into this. He’s worked tremendously hard. He struggled at the beginning of the summer and the second half he was lights out when we were down in Westfield. He did everything right, hitting-wise, pitching-wise, defensive-wise, and I think that kind of sealed the deal.”
Putty could play first or third base. He also may see time in Huntley’s rotation next season, and Jakubowski thinks he could be a bullpen arm for the Fighting Illini, too.
Putty was a Northwest Herald All-Area honorable-mention selection last season. He hit .390 with an OPS of 1.116, seven doubles, six homers and 36 RBIs. Huntley won its fifth consecutive Fox Valley Conference title and a Class 4A regional championship.
Illinois, Eastern Illinois, Illinois-Chicago and Western Kentucky made scholarship offers to Putty. Cincinnati and Villanova were others which had shown interest. Putty is the first Raider to go to Illinois since catcher-outfielder Mark Skonieczny, a 2014 graduate. Karen Putty, AJ’s mother, is an Illinois graduate.
Putty realized two years ago he could wind up at an NCAA Division I school.
“In eighth grade, going into freshman year, I went to a UIC camp and they offered me a month after that,” Putty said. “I had a feeling I was going to be a D-I athlete.
“My bat is my best tool. That’s what they need me for, that’s what I’ll be there to do. And maybe pitch a little bit when they see you down there.”
Jakubowski thinks Illinois is getting a complete hitter who will produce in its lineup.
“He’s a guy who understands the strike zone and can go the other way. He’s a gap hitter that has power, a very good situational hitter,” Jakubowski said. “I’m holding out hope he could be a two-way guy coming out of the pen throwing upper 80s fastball and spin it a little bit, and maybe be a bullpen arm as well for them. I want him to be as multi-faceted as he can be.”