Los Angeles Dodgers promote McHenry grad Bobby Miller, will start Tuesday against Atlanta Braves

McHenry West graduate Bobby Miller has gotten the call.
Russell Dorsey, an MLB Insider for Bally Sports, tweeted on Sunday morning that the Los Angeles Dodgers had called Miller up from their Triple-A affiliate Oklahoma City Dodgers and he will start Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider.
Dodgers are calling up top prospect RHP Bobby Miller, sources tell @BallySports and @Stadium. Miller is @MLBPipeline’s No. 19 prospect and will make his debut Tuesday night in Atlanta vs. Spencer Strider.— Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) May 21, 2023
Miller, a righthanded pitcher, was the 2017 Northwest Herald Baseball Player of the Year and was drafted by Baltimore in the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft in the 38th round. Instead of signing, he went to Louisville, where he thrived for one of the nation’s top programs.
The Dodgers picked Miller with the 29th selection in the first round of the 2020 draft. Miller (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) has great velocity, consistently in the high 90s mph.
Miller had a slow start to this spring when he battled some shoulder soreness, but he threw six innings on Tuesday, striking out six and allowing one run on two hits, for his best start of the season at Oklahoma City.
The Dodgers recently lost starters Dustin May and Juio Urias for a while with injuries, creating an opening for Miller, who is MLB Pipeline’s No. 19 prospect.