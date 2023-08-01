Volleyball: 5 storylines to watch in McHenry County in 2023

The Northwest Herald volleyball preview will appear in the Aug. 23 edition, with previews on each local team. Until then, here are five storylines to watch this fall.
Huntley’s Fox Valley Conference dominance
Not only did the Red Raiders go undefeated in Fox Valley Conference play last season to win the conference title, they did so without dropping a single set. Since the FVC moved to 10 teams in 2019, Huntley is the only team to go 18-0.
If the Raiders are to continue their dominance, they will have to do it with a much different lineup. Huntley graduated a large number of impact players, including setter Maggie Duyos (Austin Peay), middle blocker Avary DeBlieck (Loyola), outside hitter Ally Panzloff (Brown University) and libero Luma Acevedo.
Huntley does return two of the area’s top hitters in senior Morgan Jones and junior Georgia Watson, and all three of the Raiders’ lower levels last year also went undefeated in FVC play. Jones is committed to Indiana and Watson is receiving lots of NCAA Division I interest.
Big hitters
Prairie Ridge graduate Katya Flaugher led all area players last year with 355 kills, so who will lead McHenry County in 2023?
Crystal Lake South senior outside hitter Gabby Wire (Milwaukee Wisconsin) was second in the area with 327 kills and will certainly be an important part of the team’s offense, along with junior Morgan Johnson.
In addition to Jones and Watson from Huntley, other hitters to look out for this year include: Richmond-Burton’s Maggie Uhwat (Central Michigan) and Elissa Furlan, Marian Central’s Ella Conlon, Crystal Lake Central’s Mykaela Wallen and Dundee-Crown’s Audrey Prusko.
Who is the Kishwaukee River Conference favorite?
Woodstock North won its third straight Kishwaukee River Conference title last year with a 9-1 record, followed by Richmond-Burton (7-3), Johnsburg (5-5) and Marengo (5-5).
North finished with 30 wins for the first time in school history but will be without four-year setter Kylie Schulze (Loyola), who surpassed 2,000 career assists last season and was named the Northwest Herald Volleyball Player of the Year. The Thunder also lost their top hitter in Katie Wickersheim (Western Illinois).
Lexi Hansen and Devynn Schulze, Kylie’s sister, will likely play bigger roles this year.
Richmond-Burton should have lots of firepower between Uhwat and Furlan. The Rockets also return setter Alex Hopp.
Johnsburg lost some valuable players to graduation, most notably outside hitter Emmy Wizceb (Wisconsin Oshkosh), but brings back one of the area’s top players in setter Delaney Stern (Oakland University). Stern set the Skyhawks’ school record with 652 assists last year.
Marengo will have to reload after losing Mia Lulinski, Gianna Almeida and Michaela Almeida to graduation.
Who will surprise in the FVC?
Although Huntley ran away with the FVC last year, there were still a few surprises along the way.
Crystal Lake Central, which was 8-10 during the 2021 fall season, took runner-up in the FVC with a 13-5 record. The Tigers were led by grad Bree Hubacher, but do bring back All-FVC selections in both Wallen and Siena Smiejek.
Crystal Lake South took third in the FVC at 12-6, but has to replace captain and setter Emma Stowasser.
By far the biggest surprise last year was Dundee-Crown, which went 10-8 in the FVC and took fourth. The Chargers had just one win during the 2021 fall season, going 1-17, and bring back their top hitter in Prusko.
Prairie Ridge went 9-9 to place fifth. The Wolves beat Crystal Lake Central in an exciting match, 25-12, 24-26, 25-17, to win a Class 3A regional title.
Who will have the longest playoff run?
Among local teams, Huntley has advanced the farthest in each of the past three seasons, falling one win short of reaching the Class 4A state tournament three years in a row. Last season, it was Barrington that staved off three match points to stun the Raiders in a memorable Class 4A supersectional.
Huntley was the only local team to win a sectional title a year ago. Hampshire, Johnsburg, Prairie Ridge and Woodstock North won regional titles.
Prairie Ridge was the last local team to advance to state in 2018.
Can anyone make a a run in 2023?