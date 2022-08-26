Northwest Herald boys cross country preview: Five to watch in 2022

Aidan DeMuth, Jacobs, sr.
DeMuth was seventh in the Fox Valley Conference Meet, in which the Golden Eagles finished second, only three points behind Hampshire. DeMuth then took 17th in the Class 3A Schaumburg Regional and finished 50th at the Hoffman Estates Sectional, but did not qualify for state. He was a Northwest Herald All-Area second-team selection.
Will Gelon, Prairie Ridge, jr.
Gelon was a Class 2A All-Stater after taking 23rd in the state meet and earned All-Area first-team honors for the Wolves. He was the FVC runner-up to Burlington Central’s Yusuf Baig, then won the Woodstock Regional and was fifth in the Woodstock North Sectional.
Alec Melendez, Jacobs, sr.
Melendez took sixth in the FVC Meet as the Golden Eagles almost won the team title. He took 21st the next week in the Schaumburg Regional and finished 47th in the Hoffman Estates Sectional, missing qualifying for state. He was an All-Area second-team pick.
Tommy Nitz, Huntley, so.
Nitz turned in a most impressive freshman season for the Red Raiders as he finished fourth in the McHenry County Meet to start the year, then was eighth in the FVC Meet. He took fourth in the Class 3A Harlem Regional and 21st in the Lake Park Sectional to qualify for state. He finished 111th at state, but his time (15:37.4) was the fourth-fastest among local runners that day, behind Baig, Cary-Grove’s Ian Barnes and Gelon, who all ran in 2A. He was an All-Area second-team pick.
Ishan Patel, Woodstock, jr.
Patel was the top runner on a young and talented Blue Streaks team which qualified for the Class 2A State Meet. Patel won the Kishwaukee River Conference title, helping the Streaks to the team victory as well. He was fourth in the Woodstock Regional, 13th in the Woodstock North Sectional and took 38th in state. He was an All-Area first-team runner.