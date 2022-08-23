2022 Northwest Herald volleyball team preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference
Burlington Central
Coach: Julia Smagacz (first season)
Last season’s record: 22-16, 9-9 FVC (fifth)
Top returners: Brooke Hoffman, sr., OH; Ashley Arceo, jr., S; Rachel Burton, sr., MB
Key newcomers: Leah Freesemann, so., OH; Brianna Gritzman, so., DS-L; Sarah Jack, so., S; Peyton Strout, fr., MB
Worth noting: Smagacz takes over for Sam Mainzer, who coached the Rockets for two years. Burlington’s new coach graduated from Libertyville in 2013 and helped lead the Wildcats to fourth place in Class 4A during her senior year. She went on to play at Akron and has been a lower-level coach at Burlington since 2018. … The Rockets will have to reload on offense after losing both of its All-FVC selections – Addy Nava and Rylie Hahn – to graduation. Nava paced Burlington with 325 kills. … Hoffman will be a key returner at outside hitter and has received a handful of NCAA Division II offers. … “BCHS volleyball has a lot of young talent coming up this year,” Smagacz said. “It will be a great growth year for our program. We are looking forward to a strong season.”
Cary-Grove
Coach: Patty Langanis (28th season)
Last season’s record: 21-16, 10-8 FVC (fourth)
Top returners: Tricia Kennedy, sr., MB; Meg Rothermel, sr., MB; Isabelle Strader, sr., S
Key newcomers: Erin Wadzinski, sr., OH
Worth noting: The Trojans suffered a hard-fought loss to Lake Forest, 25-20, 25-22, in the Class 3A Cary-Grove Regional final and will look to be among the top teams in the FVC this season. … Kennedy was an All-FVC pick and earned All-Area honorable mention. She is committed to Michigan Tech. The team’s other all-conference selection, Mya Bajramovic, graduated and now is at West Virginia Wesleyan. … Rothermel joins Kennedy to form a strong middle block for the Trojans, while Strader gives them good experience at setter. … Langanis has seen a lot of positive energy already. … “All players are working as a strong unit and there is a desire to be successful from every single athlete on this team that I have not seen in awhile at Cary-Grove,” Langanis said. “This unity that they are showing should make them dangerous as the year progresses.”
Crystal Lake Central
Coach: Amy Johnson (second season)
Last season’s record: 13-22, 8-10 FVC (tied for sixth)
Top returners: Bree Hubacher, sr., OH; Siena Smiejek, so., MB
Key newcomers: Gabrielle Anderson, so., S; Mykaela Wallen, so., OH; Mia Ginter, so., DS; Vivian Akalaonu, jr., MB; Anna Starr, fr., S-RS; Maddie Anderson, sr., DS
Worth noting: The Tigers graduated eight seniors and six starters, so this year’s lineup will be mostly new. The biggest loss to graduation was McKenna Timmerman, who led the area with 331 kills and was the focal point of Central’s offense. Timmerman is now at Gardner-Webb. Her sister, Madeline Timmerman, is a sophomore at Eastern Michigan. … Hubacher was second on the team behind Timmerman with 124 kills and will be a key part of the offense, Johnson said. She was the team’s best player in serve receive and had 236 digs. … Central tied for sixth in the FVC after going unbeaten in conference during the 2021 COVID-19-shortened spring. … “The Tigers will be young but are showing their grit and cohesiveness in practice,” Johnson said. “They are a close group that loves the game.”
Crystal Lake South
Coach: Annie Moore (first season)
Last season’s record: 31-6, 17-1 FVC (first)
Top returners: Emma Stowasser, sr., S; Gabby Wire, jr., OH
Key newcomers: Kaitlyn Brandt, sr., L; Olivia Christopher, sr., MB; Morgan Johnson, so., OH; Bella Toniolo, jr., OH; Kendall Brandt, so., MB
Worth noting: Annie (Fox) Moore enters her first year after Jorie Fontana resigned at the end of last season. Fontana had a 313-180 record in 14 years at South. Moore graduated from Crystal Lake Central in 2014 and was an assistant at Prairie Ridge last season. … The Gators will look a lot different after a successful season that included FVC and Class 3A regional titles. South graduated most of its lineup, including four All-Area players. One of them, Jessie Proszenyak, was the 2021 Fall Northwest Herald Volleyball Player of the Year with 250 kills, 245 digs and 50 aces. … Wire recently committed to Wisconsin-Milwaukee and posted 193 kills, 27 aces, 144 digs and 37 blocks as a sophomore. Stowasser returns for her senior year at setter after missing significant time last season with a knee injury. … “With all the changes the girls are experiencing with losing lots of seniors and a new coaching staff, the team is working really hard to end up back on top,” Moore said. “We anticipate a very successful season. The girls know it will be a fight, but with all of their heart and hard work, we know it’s possible.”
Dundee-Crown
Coach: Tiffany Dumas (second season)
Last season’s record: 8-26, 1-17 FVC (10th)
Top returners: Rachel Piluski, sr., OH; Kylie Hanson, sr., S; Maddie Muhvic, sr., S-RS; Teagan Bruce, sr., DS-L; Courtney Komperda, jr., S; Audrey Prusko, jr., MB; Sydney Komperda, jr., DS-L
Key newcomers: Kiara McElroy, jr., S; Kiara Hernandez, jr., DS-L; Miana Gonzalez, jr., DS-L; Taylor Findlay, jr., OH; Megan Pearson, jr., OH; Nicole Wagner, jr., OH; Hannah Robinson, jr., RS; Allison Mathesius, so., MB; Coley Di Silvio, so., MB
Worth noting: The Chargers have finished 10th, ninth and eighth in the FVC the past three seasons. ... D-C’s roster is made up of four seniors, 10 juniors and two sophomores, with many playing varsity for the first time. ... Hanson is committed to West Liberty University. Prusko was one of the team’s top attackers as a sophomore. ... In addition to improvements off the court, Dumas said the Chargers have focused on creating a family-like atmosphere. She hopes their youthfulness will make for a more lively gym. ... “Having a young team will be a strength and weakness for us,” Dumas said. “We have many new girls on the team and they have a lot of potential.”
Hampshire
Coach: Rejhan Vunic (first season)
Last season’s record: 14-21, 5-13 FVC (ninth)
Top returners: Gabi Peter, sr., OH; Emily Mohr, sr., S
Key newcomers: Hailey Klein, sr., DS; Kaylee Obrzut, sr., DS; Peyton Wurtz, fr., DS; Jorah Rutter, so., S; Samantha Freeman, fr., MB; Elizabeth King, fr., MB
Worth noting: Vunic is in his first year as head coach at Hampshire and replaces Will Benenhaley, who coached the Whip-Purs for three seasons. … Hampshire graduated its lone All-FVC selection: Jacey Lambert, now at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. She was the team captain and led Hampshire with 274 kills, 50 aces and 25 blocks, despite missing three weeks with an injury. … Peter is committed to UIC and Mohr also is looking to play in college. Mohr has a chance to reach 1,000 assists before the end of her senior year. … “I’m excited to see how these girls come to together to achieve their goals,” Vunic said. “We have a lot of young talent coming coming in and strong leadership from our upperclassmen. I think we’re going to be a scrappy team. The girls are putting in the work, and you can see they are determined.”
Huntley
Coach: Karen Naymola (11th season)
Last season’s record: 28-12, 13-5 FVC (second)
Top returners: Avary DeBlieck, sr., MB; Maggie Duyos, sr., S; Ally Panzloff, sr., OH; Emily Willis, sr., MB; Luma Acevedo, sr., DS-L; Georgia Watson, so., OH; Lizzy Williams, jr., OH
Key newcomers: Morgan Jones, jr., OH; Alex Goritz, so., DS
Worth noting: The Red Raiders were the last local team playing for the second straight season and won Class 4A regional and sectional titles last fall. They have now won five straight regional and two straight sectional titles. Huntley lost to No. 1-seeded Edwardsville, 25-12, 25-21, in the DeKalb Supersectional. ... The Raiders have four Division I commits and lost only one starter to graduation. ... DeBlieck, who is committed to Miami (Fla.), was an All-Area first-team choice with 276 kills and 83 total blocks. Acevedo, an All-Area first-teamer, broke the school record with 681 digs last year and also had 37 aces. Panzloff (Brown) earned second-team honors with 264 kills, 23 aces, 293 digs and 66 total blocks. Duyos (Austin Peay) led one of the area’s top offenses with 664 assists, 460 digs, 35 aces and 47 kills, earning All-Area second-team honors. ... Jones transferred from Crystal Lake South. The Indiana commit had 125 kills, 24 aces and 164 digs last fall for the Gators. ... Willis will play at McHenry County College. ... “The girls have continued to work hard and are just excited to compete,” Naymola said. “Some of our strengths are our offense. It’s fast, and we have added even more offensive threats. We can attack out of the back row, and we have Maggie who is a very offensive setter.”
Jacobs
Coach: Mike Depa (second season)
Last season’s record: 25-11, 12-6 FVC (third)
Top returners: Sara Wasner, sr., OH; Isabella Spychala, sr., RS; Kate Wilson, sr., DS; Yvonne Iskrev, sr., MB; Teagan Van Stone, jr., RS; Ali Pierre, 5-7, jr., MB; Gracie Breeze, jr., DS; Cassie Gorrity, jr., OH
Key newcomers: Aurora Rodella, sr., S; Meghan Retzler, jr., S; Abigail Deacon, jr., S; Jordan Miller, so., OH
Worth noting: The Golden Eagles won their first regional title since 2008 with a win over St. Charles North and took a big step in the FVC, finishing third behind only Crystal Lake South and Huntley. ... Jacobs lost a lot of firepower from last year, including All-Area first-team selection Rachel Kaczorowski, who had 644 assists, 164 kills, 49 aces and 306 digs. Also gone are Jaclyn Poirier (263 kills, 35 aces), Meredith Giustino (340 digs) and Ireland Van Stone (216 kills, 34 aces). ... The Eagles have three new setters this year. Depa likes the depth of his roster despite losing a large senior class to graduation. 11 of the 19 players on varsity to start the season are juniors. ... “I’m very excited for the season,” Depa said. “We have such a great group of girls who love the game of volleyball and are very hard workers. I expect us to compete and challenge every team we play. What excites me about this group is how well rounded and competitive the position battles are. I think this will help us become better players and a better team everyday.”
McHenry
Coach: Hilary Agnello (fifth season)
Last season’s record: 19-18, 7-11 FVC (eighth)
Top returners: Lynette Alsot, sr., MB; Mollie Hobson, jr., OH-RS; Ella Boland, jr., OH; Kendall Krumsee, sr., L
Key newcomers: Ella Jenkins, so., S
Worth noting: The Warriors are looking to win their first regional championship since 1997 after falling to Huntley in last year’s Class 4A Huntley Regional final. … Hobson and Boland give McHenry a strong outside attack that will be tough on opposing teams. The Warriors biggest loss to graduation was setter Aspen O’Brien, the team’s lone All-FVC selection last fall. Jenkins will step into that role as a sophomore. … Agnello said this group is one of the hardest working she has had during her time at McHenry. She said a key will be playing at a fast pace to keep up with the rest of the FVC. … “They have played together for awhile now and have rallied around our new setter,” Agnello said. “We have tremendous senior leadership. The season will depend heavily on their ability to remain focused and positive throughout the season.”
Prairie Ridge
Coach: Stefanie Otto (26th season)
Last season’s record: 17-20, 8-10 FVC (tied for sixth)
Top returners: Grace Jansen, so., S; Mackenzie Schmidt, jr., MB, Maya Breseman, sr., DS
Key newcomers: Katya Flaugher, sr., OH; Brielle Schulze, sr., OH; Ashley Stiefer, jr., MB; Morgan Voight, sr., DS
Worth noting: The Wolves graduated their top player, Ansley Morlock, an All-Area second-team pick who was among the area’s leaders last season with 328 kills and 273 digs. Prairie Ridge also graduated its Nos. 2 and 3 leaders in kills, as well as libero Breckan Severson (292 digs). … Schmidt had 86 kills and 28 blocks, Breseman posted a team-high 35 aces, and Jansen was second on the team with 204 assists. … With a lot of new faces, Otto expects a bit of a learning curve to start the season. … “With a lot of newcomers, it might take us a bit to get into a groove,” Otto said. “Hopefully, we will jell together quickly and have a successful season.”
Kishwaukee River Conference
Harvard
Coach: Alex Muschong (first season)
Last season’s record: 4-27, 0-10 KRC (sixth)
Top returners: Asha Billstrand, sr., OH; Katelyn Duber, sr., OH; Mindy Krasinski, so., S
Key newcomers: Isabella Vaca, sr., MB
Worth noting: Muschong, a 2017 Woodstock graduate who played at McKendree, takes over for Megan Nolen, who was at Harvard for eight seasons. … Billstrand was the Hornets’ lone All-KRC selection last season, and Muschong said she is making “big leaps and bounds on and off the court.” … Muschong said the team will have to find ways to make up for a lack of size. … “Our strengths include our overall leadership on the court,” Muschong said. “The girls have the power to make this program into something great, and I look forward to seeing them do that.”
Johnsburg
Coach: Abby Bruns (third season)
Last season’s record: 14-21, 6-4 (tied for third)
Top returners: Emmy Wizceb, sr., OH-MB; Delaney Stern, jr., S; Kaylee Fouke, jr.; S-RS; Molly Buchanan, sr., L; Gracie Notriano, sr., L; Kiley Block, sr., DS; Sophie Person, jr., MB
Worth noting: Johnsburg’s roster is made up all upperclassmen to start the season. … Wizceb and Stern were All-KRC selections for the second straight year. Wizceb is committed to Wisconsin-Oshkosh and has a chance to break the Skyhawks’ record for career kills in her last season. She had 186 kills and 90 total blocks last year. … Stern set the team’s single-season record for aces (65) and had 373 assists. … Notriano had a team-leading 208 digs. … Johnsburg is looking to contend for a KRC title after finishing two losses behind Woodstock North. … “We’re no longer the young team,” Bruns said. “We have a strong defensive team and great leadership. This group of girls truly loves playing and has great respect for each other on and off the court. There’s a tight bond on this team that is really fun to coach.”
Marengo
Coach: Jason LeBlanc (first season)
Last season’s record: 14-19, 3-7 KRC (fifth)
Top returners: Mia Lulinski, sr., MB; Gianna Almeida, sr., OH; Michaela Almeida, sr., OH; Addie Johnson, sr., S; Kayla Klaassens, sr., L-DS
Key newcomers: Madalyn Mardock, jr., OH; Sydney Andrews, jr., RS; Alana Hartel; jr., L-DS
Worth noting: LeBlanc takes over for the Indians after spending last season as an assistant at Genoa-Kingston and the previous five under former Crystal Lake Central coach Lisa Brunstrum. LeBlanc previously coached Harvard first-year coach Alex Muschong in club volleyball. … Johnson was an All-KRC pick and led the team with 218 assists. … Lulinski had 53 kills and 31 blocks. … The Indians return 11 of 12 varsity players, including seven seniors, and LeBlanc sees big potential for this group. Marengo has not won a regional title since 1998. … “Our team chemistry is very strong, and we have several talented young ladies who have huge potential,” LeBlanc said. “Our defense is very scrappy with some talented and versatile hitters. Believing that we can compete and win will take us a long way. This team has the potential for a special season.”
Richmond-Burton
Coach: Mike Kamholz (third season)
Last season’s record: 17-20, 6-4 KRC (tied for third)
Top returners: Kaitlyn Lehecka, sr., OPP; Maggie Uhwat, jr., OH; Elissa Furlan, so., OH
Key newcomers: Hailey Holtz, so., MB; Bri Maldonado, jr., MB
Worth noting: The Rockets fell to Aurora Central Catholic, 25-23, 24-26, 27-25, in a highly-competitive Class 2A Marengo Regional championship. Their last regional title came in 2015. … R-B should be one of the top contenders in the KRC with two of the conference’s top attackers coming back. Uhwat had 265 kills, 239 digs and 65 aces as a sophomore, and Furlan posted 278 kills, 219 digs and 56 aces as a freshman. Both were All-KRC selections and All-Area honorable mention. ... Kamholz and the Rockets have set big goals after a strong finish to last season. … “This is a reinvigorated team with a new sense of purpose,” Kamholz said. “After a slow start to the season and a strong showing in the playoffs, we expect to go deep into the postseason and have a goal of winning the [KRC].”
Woodstock
Coach: James Neill (second season)
Last season’s record: 18-14, 7-3 KRC (second)
Top returners: Ella Wicker, sr., S; Hallie Steponaitis, jr., OH; Makayla Thomas, sr., MB; Julia Laidig, so., DS
Worth noting: The Blue Streaks finished one loss behind KRC champion Woodstock North and split their two matches against the Thunder. … Woodstock graduated the KRC Player of the Year, Maddie Moan, who recorded 327 kills and 60 aces. She is now at Wisconsin-Milwaukee. … Wicker was an All-KRC and All-Area honorable mention selection as a junior with a team-high 225 digs and 40 aces. She is committed to Flagler in St. Augustine, Florida. … Steponaitis was second on the team with 134 kills. Laidig had 24 aces and 124 digs. … Neill hopes to see quick growth in what should be a competitive KRC race. … “We are a very young team,” Neill said. “My expectation is that we grow as both a team and as individuals. I’m excited to see my athletes compete at a high level against a real good conference.”
Woodstock North
Coach: Eric Schulze (sixth season)
Last season’s record: 26-9, 8-2 KRC (first)
Top returners: Kylie Schulze, sr., S; Katie Wickersheim sr., OH; Lexi Hansen, jr., OH
Key newcomers: Devynn Schulze, so., L-OH; Makenzie Buss, sr., L-DS; Emma Berner, sr., OPP; Dani Hansen, jr., OPP-S
Worth noting: The Thunder won their second straight KRC title in a competitive race. They ran into high-powered Crystal Lake South in the Class 3A Boylan Regional final and lost a thrilling match, 23-25, 25-9, 25-23. ... North graduated nine players overall and four starters. Only one player is returning to her position from last season. Kylie Schulze, who is committed to Loyola, will be back at setter after leading all area players last fall with 673 assists, along with 63 aces and 281 digs. She was an All-Area first-team pick for the second straight year. Schulze has a chance to pass 2,000 career assists and break the team’s record for career aces. She was one of three All-KRC members for the Thunder, along with grads Alyssa Wickersheim (team-high 267 kills, 36 aces, 200 digs) and Faith Eddy (174 kills, 42 aces). ... Katie Wickersheim is moving from libero to outside after posting 237 digs and 29 aces as a junior. She was an All-Area honorable mention pick last year. “This might be the most skilled team we have ever put on the floor,” Eric Schulze said. “The challenge will be determining how to use that skill as we are loaded with potentially college-bound liberos and setters who will have to make an impact at other positions. We expect to be in the mix for the KRC, and are setting our sights on getting beyond the regional round in the state tournament.”
Independent
Marian Central
Coach: Robin Secrist (third season)
Last season’s record: 10-23, 0-7 East Suburban Catholic Conference (eighth)
Top returners: Ella Conlon, jr., OH; Kaitlyn Mullen, sr., S; Danielle Lipnisky, sr., OPP; Delaney Rogge, jr., OPP
Key newcomers: Jordan Orlos, jr., MB; Hadley Rogge, so., OPP; Alex Rewiako, so., S
Worth noting: Marian will play as an independent school this year after the Hurricanes have had difficulty in many sports competing with larger schools as part of the East Suburban Catholic Conference. Marian will join the newly formed nine-team Chicagoland Christian Conference in 2023-24. … The Hurricanes graduated their top offensive and defensive players and six players overall. Valle Leggett had a team-high 162 kills and Jessa Passi led the defense with 230 digs. … Mullen is committed to West Virginia State. … Secrist said players and coaches are excited to play matches much closer to home and against a few teams it normally could not schedule in the past as part of the ESCC. … “Lots of roles shifted and players are stepping up in ways we never saw possible,” Secrist said. “We have packed the roster with what we feel is the perfect combination of players for an outstanding season. Our athletes put in some major work during their club seasons and we can tell a difference in their level of play already.”
Northeastern Athletic Conference
Alden-Hebron
Coach: Brooke Laibly (second season)
Last season’s record: 2-20
Top returners: Evelyn Heber, jr., S-OH; Faith Higgins, jr., L; Rileigh Gaddini, so., S-OH; Adriana Valdez, jr., MB
Key newcomers: Mia Christiansen, fr., RS; Briana Nelson, fr., OH
Worth noting: Heber and Valdez will serve as team captains for the Giants. ... Laibly has been encouraged by the effort and energy in summer practices. ... “The Alden-Hebron team is very young this year, but we look to continue with the progress we made together last season,” Laibly said. “The girls have been working hard all summer and look forward to having a strong presence in the conference. We exceed at having great teamwork and chemistry, as well as always exemplifying great sportsmanship and energy. As a team, we need to work on having a better understanding of the game and being mentally strong when we are struggling.”