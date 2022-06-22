2022 Northwest Herald Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year: Huntley’s Andrew Baumley

Andrew Baumley did it all for Huntley during a historic season for the Red Raiders.
The junior lacrosse midfielder didn’t only win faceoffs at an impressive rate. He stayed in the action and created nightmares for opposing defenses when he won possession, either going down the middle and scoring or finding a teammate to set up a scoring possession.
“When something was needed, AJ started the flame then dumped the gas on it,” Huntley coach Dom Saccomanno said.
Baumley earned Fox Valley Conference All-Conference honors for the second straight season, scoring 40 goals, tallying 26 assists and winning 79% of his faceoffs. He helped his team win the FVC championship and the program’s first sectional title.
GOAL: Andrew Baumley scores to make it 9-5 Huntley with 11:31 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/OEP1d8agOi— Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) May 13, 2022
For his efforts, Baumley has been named the Northwest Herald Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year as selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Crystal Lake South’s Griffin Baker also was considered for the honor.
Sports writer Michal Dwojak had some questions for Baumley about his life on and off the field, including his favorite movie and which animal he would be.
What will you remember the most from this past season?
My favorite memory was riding the bus to away games because a lot of fun stuff that went on there. My most-favorite memory was making it to supersectionals because that was Huntley’s best season ever.
Which team in the FVC was the most challenging to face this season?
Hampshire, for sure, because we went to its house a couple weeks before we played them in the sectional final and we were down and came back. In the sectional final, we won in overtime and it was a very hard game. They were definitely our toughest opponent in the conference.
How excited are you to come back for your senior season?
I’m really excited. We did lose a lot of seniors but that doesn’t mean that we’re not going to be good next year. I think we’ll be able to run it back. I’m just excited for how the team is going to look.
What is your favorite movie?
“The Sandlot” because it was a movie that I would watch with my dad when I grew up. I just really like the baseball factor of it.
What is an accomplishment you’re most proud of?
Probably this, this is pretty cool. I’ve never had something good like this.
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be and why?
I would probably live in Spain because it’s a cool country and it’s in Europe.
What is something most people don’t know about you?
I did Taekwondo or Karate for seven or eight years before I started lacrosse. I stopped in fourth or fifth grade when I started playing lacrosse.
Who is your biggest hero?
My grandpa. He’s been through a lot and he’s still living. He’s definitely my favorite and my hero.
What is your favorite part about lacrosse?
The competition. It lets me ease my mind, it’s competitive and it’s just a lot of fun when things are going your way.
If there was one thing that you could change about lacrosse, what would it be?
I would want faster whistles so it makes the game faster. Transition-wise, you have to be ready to go at all times.
If you could be any animal, which animal would you be and why?
I would be a lion because they’re the king of their kingdom and they’re fierce.