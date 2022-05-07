Marengo to hire boys basketball and volleyball coaches, pending board approval

Marengo is set to hire Adam Webb as boys basketball coach and Jason LeBlanc as girls volleyball coach, pending approval at the Community High School District 154 Board meeting Monday.

Webb will take over for Nate Wright, who stepped down after eight winning seasons with a 155-68 record. Wright also is the school’s athletic director. The Indians finished 16-15 last season and tied for third in the Kishwaukee River Conference.

LeBlanc, who was an assistant on former Crystal Lake Central coach Lisa Brunstrum’s staff and before that was the women’s volleyball coach at Elgin Community College, will replace Rayne Hoey, who was 20-26 in two seasons.