Early voting expands to more sites in McHenry County

Ten additional early voting locations opened across McHenry County on Monday ahead of the April 4 election.

In addition to the County Administration Building, the early voting sites include the McHenry Township Office in Johnsburg, Algonquin Township Road District in Crystal Lake, McHenry City Hall, Lake in the Hills Village Hall, and Nunda Township Office in Crystal Lake.

All of these locations will be open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday of this week, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 27 through March 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 and 2, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 3.

The Huntley Park District, Cary Area Public Library, Algonquin Area Public Library will be open for early voting 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday of this week and next, as well as 9 a.m. to noon both this Saturday and next.

The Marengo City Hall and Dunham Township Office in Harvard will be open for early voting 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday of this week and next, as well as 9 a.m. to noon April 1.

McHenry County voters can pick any of the 11 sites to cast their ballots early, regardless of where in the county they live, but on Election Day, must go to their assigned precinct or the County Clerk’s Office in Woodstock.

Voting on Election Day must take place at the voters’ assigned precinct or the County Clerk’s Office in Woodstock. To find your polling site, go to mchenry-il.connect4.clarityelections.com or call 815-334-4242.

Those seeking to vote by mail still have time to obtain an application by going to the County Clerk’s Office, 667 Ware Road, Suite 107, or online at bit.ly/3JmReYF. The county clerk must receive the application by March 30.

Vote-by-mail ballots can be mailed in, delivered in person, or dropped off at any time at the ballot drop box in front of the County Administration Building. Four additional early voting locations – Algonquin Township Road District, Lake in the Hills Village Hall, McHenry Township Office and McHenry City Hall – have indoor drop boxes accessible during voting hours.

Voters can also opt into a permanent vote-by-mail program where they automatically receive mail-in ballots for elections until they choose not to or become ineligible to vote in McHenry County. To sign up, go to bit.ly/3YPrF8g.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked no later than April 4 and received by April 18 to be counted. Voters who fill out a vote-by-mail ballot and then decide to vote in person can do so by bringing their vote-by-mail ballot with them to the polls and surrendering it to an election judge.

Those not registered to vote or who have changed their address since the last election can register in person while at the polls.