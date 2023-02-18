McHenry County continues ‘low’ COVID-19 rate as 2 additional deaths reported

For the last month, McHenry County’s COVID-19 transmission levels stayed at the “low” level under thresholds set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The “low” level of community transmission means the county saw fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days; fewer than 10 new hospital admissions, also per 100,000 residents; and less than 15% of its staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC.

No Illinois counties remained at a “high” level of transmission and 19 were at the “medium” level as of Thursday, according to the CDC. All counties neighboring McHenry County were low.

As of Thursday, McHenry County had seen 97,853 total COVID-19 cases, including 575 deaths in which COVID-19 was either confirmed or a likely case, the McHenry County Department of Health reported. Two additional deaths were added to the total this week.

The county saw 70 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days as of Sunday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. That was up from the week before, when the case rate was at 65.1.

Countywide, COVID-19 hospital admissions totaled three new patients a day as of Tuesday, same as the week before, according to the seven-day rolling averages reported by the IDPH.

Hospital intensive care unit availability across McHenry and Lake counties was 28% as of Thursday, down from 29% at the last update, according to the seven-day average reported by the IDPH.

Across Illinois, the number of new hospital admissions tied to COVID-19 was 93 each day as of Tuesday, according to the seven-day rolling daily average reported by the IDPH.

Of the 979 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, 131 were in the ICU and 39 were on ventilators as of Thursday.

Illinois’ weekly case rate stood at 84.9 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the seven-day rolling average reported Sunday. The state saw 68 deaths in the past week.

In neighboring Lake County, the health department reported a total of 175,627 cases and 1,521 deaths through Thursday. To the south, Kane County had seen 162,733 cases and 1,212 deaths as of Friday, according to its health department.