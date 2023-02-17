IDPH: 0 counties at “high” COVID-19 risk; 19 at “medium” risk

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the CDC is reporting 19 counties in the state are at “medium” risk for COVID-19, compared to 14 last week. There were no counties listed at “high” risk compared to one county at that level last week. None of the 19 counties at medium risk are in northern Illinois.

“We are happy to report no counties are at a high COVID-19 community level this week,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “However, we do know that the virus is still circulating with the potential to cause serious illness, especially to those most at-risk. IDPH is continuing to monitor COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in our communities closely as we work on an orderly transition to the end of the statewide disaster declaration and national public health emergency.”

The IDPH announced Friday 10,813 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 63 additional deaths over the past week.

As of late Thursday, 979 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 131 patients were in the ICU and 39 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 5,349 doses, including the bivalent booster and first doses. Since January 20, 37,440 vaccine doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Weekly case rate per 100,000: 84.9

Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 87 (up 13 from a week ago)

Weekly deaths reported: 68 (up six from the previous week)

Illinois has seen 4,050,952 total cases of the virus, and 36,297 people have died.

A total of 26,007,200 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 5,336 doses, including the bivalent booster and first doses. Since February 10, 37,352 vaccine doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 79% have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 71% have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, and more than 19% have received the bivalent booster dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.