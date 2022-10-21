McHenry County COVID-19 community level stays ‘low’ despite uptick in other parts of state

The spread of COVID-19 in McHenry County remained at “low” for the fifth week in a row under thresholds set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The “low” level of community transmission means the county saw fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days; fewer than 10 new admissions, also per 100,000 residents; and less than 15% of its staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC.

As of Friday, McHenry County has seen 92,061 total COVID-19 cases, including 489 confirmed deaths and 48 deaths where COVID-19 likely was the cause but was not confirmed, the McHenry County Department of Health reported. No additional deaths have occurred since June 25.

The county saw 93.92 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days as of Sunday, up from 87.74 the week before, according to the incidence rate reported by the McHenry County health department.

All surrounding counties also were at the “low” community level, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Across Illinois, three counties showed “high” community spread, up from none the week before, while 23 counties were at the “medium” level, up from 16 last week.

Countywide COVID-19 hospital admissions was at three new patients a day as of Tuesday, up from two a week earlier, according to the seven-day rolling averages reported by the IDPH. The admission rate has been at three or less since Sept. 21.

Hospital intensive care unit availability across McHenry and Lake counties was at 22% as of Thursday, up from 20% the previous week, according to the seven-day average reported by the IDPH.

Across Illinois, the number of new hospital admissions tied to COVID-19 was 87 each day as of Tuesday, up from 62 the week before, according to the seven-day rolling daily average reported by the IDPH. That figure reached a six-month low of 35 on Oct. 10 before going up again.

Of the 1,060 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, 124 were in the ICU and 51 were on ventilators as of Thursday.

Illinois’ daily case rate stood at 13.4 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the seven-day rolling average reported Friday, with 43 deaths reported in the past week.

In neighboring Lake County, the health department reported a total of 163,150 cases and 1,460 deaths through Thursday. To the south, Kane County has seen 155,339 cases and 1,173 deaths as of Friday, according to its health department.