Review: GreenRoom Improv performs just for laughs in Elgin and Crystal Lake

How do you explain improv? Improvisation, aka improv, is an entertaining and very unpredictable form of live theater in which characters, plot and dialogue are made up in the moment. (Not to mention you’d better be a good listener and willing to take risks to win over an audience.) One of the up-and-coming and finest improv groups in the area is GreenRoom Improv.

Original founding member Dave Hunter compares improv to live jazz musicians performing a solo; he favors the quote: “Improv is the jazz of theater.” Unquestionably, improv takes many theatrical skills, defined by Hunter as writing, acting, responding in real time, physicality and, most importantly, group chemistry. And then, of course, it’s all done live in front of an audience.

GreenRoom Improv performs regularly at The Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin (shown) and Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Kara Gardner Photography)

Hunter explains the group’s name GreenRoom originates from the traditional backstage area room where performers gather before and after going onstage. The group liked the idea of adopting a name honoring the place where people can relax, hang out and joke together in an informal setting.

GreenRoom Improv started in the late 1990s at Elgin’s Judson University. As a result of the school canceling its theater programming, the GreenRoom members decided to produce their own shows, starting with sketch comedy and improv, which Hunter said gained popularity quickly. Local venues began to hire GreenRoom in 2000; they incorporated murder mysteries, plays and musicals for their seasons, but ultimately simplified their lineup by returning to just doing improv, which Hunter admits “was always our bread and butter.”

After outgrowing Judson University, GreenRoom moved to Cosman Theater in Huntley in 2008. Shortly after, The Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin was added on as a monthly venue, and GreenRoom began performing at two theaters each month. When COVID hit in 2020, GreenRoom was able to move their shows to the Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake, taking advantage of the larger space to meet COVID requirements.

GreenRoom Improv performs regularly at The Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin (shown) and Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Kara Gardner Photography)

In addition to Hunter, there are eight other members of the group: original founding member Matthew Aldis; college original members Kerry Cox and pianist Paul Gunsul; longtime improvisers and actors Sam Barbaro, Miriam Naponelli Kinastowski and Christian Zierke; professional accompanist Erik Scheele; and a new kid on the block of just five years, Jess Smith.

Smith considers improv an escape for both the audience and the performers.

“It’s incredibly freeing to go onstage without a net,” she said. “Nobody knows what will happen next.”

However, she does point out that the group members trust each other, and have a showtime ritual.

“Right before we run onstage each show, we pat each other on the back, and remind each other ’got your back.’” Smith said it’s empowering to know that it’s impossible to fail “because mistakes are welcome, and everything we say or do onstage is a gift.”

GreenRoom Improv performs regularly at The Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin (shown) and Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Kara Gardner Photography)

Although GreenRoom Improv takes July and August off, they are always available for private bookings. They will return to Hemmens every first Friday beginning Sept. 1, and to the Raue Center beginning Sept. 16, with scheduled shows through March 2024.

As a performer and director, I admire GreenRoom Improv’s expertly honed skills – all essential to consistently being successful in presenting spontaneous, creative and collaborative shows. Let’s remember improv is a unique theatrical experience; consider there is no script or advance planning or rehearsal. You’ll never see another show exactly like what you’ve seen. It won’t be and can’t ever be done again. Every improv show is different, but, with GreenRoom, you can be assured of humor, quick wit and live levity.

Actress and improv teacher Shulie Cowen says, “There’s no wrong choice except not making one.”

My choice is to be in the audience for a GreenRoom Improv show.

• Regina Belt-Daniels is a retired Reading Recovery and special education teacher who likes to believe she learned the art of improv thanks to being in the classroom. She has directed and acted in over 50 area productions; has served on several theater boards; and, when not onstage or backstage, can be found in the audience in a theater somewhere.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: GreenRoom Improv – Greenroomimprov.com

WHEN: Most first Fridays

WHERE: The Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin

INFORMATION: 847-931-5900, Hemmens.org

WHERE: Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

WHEN: Sept. 16, Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Jan. 6, Feb. 17, March 23

INFORMATION: 815-356-9212, www.rauecenter.org