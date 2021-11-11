August 04, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

NCAA Signing Day: McHenry County area athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday

By Northwest Herald staff report
Huntley's Reese Hunkins celebrates after scoring in the fifth inning against Harlem during the Class 4A Huntley Sectional championship game on June 10, 2021.

Huntley's Reese Hunkins celebrates after scoring during a sectional championship game June 10. Hunkins is committed to the University of Illinois. (Daryl Quitalig for Shaw Local/Daryl Quitalig for Shaw Local)

Here is a list of local athletes who have committed to colleges at various levels and can sign their letters of intent starting on Wednesday. That is the first day of the signing period for NCAA scholarship schools (Divisions I and II). There are athletes attending other levels on this list as well.

Baseball

John Ahler, Marian Central – Lafayette (D-I)

Nathan Chapman, Jacobs – Eastern Illinois (D-I)

Hayden Christiansen, Richmond-Burton – Xavier (D-I)

Mark DeCicco, Crystal Lake South – McHenry County College (JUCO)

Adam Guazzo, Huntley – Valparaiso (D-I)

Kyle Kaempf, McHenry – Missouri Southern (D-II)

Cole Kersten, McHenry – Rock Valley College (JC)

Ricky Powell, McHenry – Rock Valley College (JC)

Isaac Santos, Jr., Dundee-Crown – College of Lake County (JUCO)

Mason Struck, Crystal Lake South – Kishwaukee College (JUCO)

Braden Thelander, Prairie Ridge – Dixie State (D-I)

Ysen Useni, Crystal Lake South – Illinois-Chicago (D-I)

Boys Cross Country

Yusuf Baig, Burlington Central – Illinois State (D-I)

Girls Cross Country

Kelly Carpenter, Jacobs – Bradley (D-I)

Girls Gymnastics

Gracie Willis – Air Force (D-I)

Boys Golf

Bayden Hubacher, Crystal Lake Central – Western Illinois (D-I)

Girls basketball

Taylor Charles, Burlington Central – Princeton (D-I)

Karsen Karlblom, Prairie Ridge – Hope College (D-III)

Boys Lacrosse

Matthew Brunken, Marian Central – Quincy University (D-II)

Jack Whalon, Marian Central – Quincy University (D-II)

Girls Lacrosse

Piper LeFevre, Crystal Lake Central – Carthage (D-III)

Girls Rowing

Maddie Mueller, Crystal Lake South – Eastern Michigan (D-I)

Girls Soccer

Maya Fleming, Prairie Ridge – Wesleyan (D-III)

Berkley Mensik, Dundee-Crown – Notre Dame (D-I)

Nova Rothlisberger, Huntley – Missouri Western (D-II)

Katelynn Ward, Woodstock North – Illinois-Springfield (D-II)

Softball

Rylie DuVal, Burlington Central – Concordia University Wisconsin (D-III)

Reese Hunkins, Huntley – Illinois (D-I)

Abbey Nesnidal, Jacobs – Bellarmine (D-I)

Alexis Pupillo, Crystal Lake South – Northern Iowa (D-I)

Kiley Ryan, Woodstock – Wisconsin–Oshkosh (D-III)

Boys Swimming

Ben Castro, Crystal Lake Central – Tampa (D-I)

Girls Swimming

Eleni Gewalt, Richmond-Burton – Arizona (D-I)

Haley Halsall, Woodstock – Indiana State (D-I)

Boys Tennis

Thomas Nelson, Jacobs – Marquette (D-I)

Boys Track and Field

Even Gronewold, Huntley – Grand Valley St. (D-II)

Boys Volleyball

Ryan Steponaitis, Woodstock – Purdue U.-Fort Wayne (D-I)

Girls Volleyball

Ainsley Dowling, Hampshire – The Citadel (D-I)

Jacey Lambert, Hampshire – Harding University (D-II)

Maddie Moan, Woodstock – Milwaukee (D-I)

Aspen O’Brien, McHenry – Kean University (D-III)

McKenna Timmerman, Crystal Lake Central – Gardner-Webb (D-I)

Note: This list will be updated during the day when we receive more information about athletes who are signing.