NCAA Signing Day: McHenry County area athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday

Here is a list of local athletes who have committed to colleges at various levels and can sign their letters of intent starting on Wednesday. That is the first day of the signing period for NCAA scholarship schools (Divisions I and II). There are athletes attending other levels on this list as well.
Baseball
John Ahler, Marian Central – Lafayette (D-I)
Nathan Chapman, Jacobs – Eastern Illinois (D-I)
Hayden Christiansen, Richmond-Burton – Xavier (D-I)
Mark DeCicco, Crystal Lake South – McHenry County College (JUCO)
Adam Guazzo, Huntley – Valparaiso (D-I)
Kyle Kaempf, McHenry – Missouri Southern (D-II)
Cole Kersten, McHenry – Rock Valley College (JC)
Ricky Powell, McHenry – Rock Valley College (JC)
Isaac Santos, Jr., Dundee-Crown – College of Lake County (JUCO)
Mason Struck, Crystal Lake South – Kishwaukee College (JUCO)
Braden Thelander, Prairie Ridge – Dixie State (D-I)
Ysen Useni, Crystal Lake South – Illinois-Chicago (D-I)
Boys Cross Country
Yusuf Baig, Burlington Central – Illinois State (D-I)
Girls Cross Country
Kelly Carpenter, Jacobs – Bradley (D-I)
Girls Gymnastics
Gracie Willis – Air Force (D-I)
Boys Golf
Bayden Hubacher, Crystal Lake Central – Western Illinois (D-I)
Girls basketball
Taylor Charles, Burlington Central – Princeton (D-I)
Karsen Karlblom, Prairie Ridge – Hope College (D-III)
Boys Lacrosse
Matthew Brunken, Marian Central – Quincy University (D-II)
Jack Whalon, Marian Central – Quincy University (D-II)
Girls Lacrosse
Piper LeFevre, Crystal Lake Central – Carthage (D-III)
Girls Rowing
Maddie Mueller, Crystal Lake South – Eastern Michigan (D-I)
Girls Soccer
Maya Fleming, Prairie Ridge – Wesleyan (D-III)
Berkley Mensik, Dundee-Crown – Notre Dame (D-I)
Nova Rothlisberger, Huntley – Missouri Western (D-II)
Katelynn Ward, Woodstock North – Illinois-Springfield (D-II)
Softball
Rylie DuVal, Burlington Central – Concordia University Wisconsin (D-III)
Reese Hunkins, Huntley – Illinois (D-I)
Abbey Nesnidal, Jacobs – Bellarmine (D-I)
Alexis Pupillo, Crystal Lake South – Northern Iowa (D-I)
Kiley Ryan, Woodstock – Wisconsin–Oshkosh (D-III)
Boys Swimming
Ben Castro, Crystal Lake Central – Tampa (D-I)
Girls Swimming
Eleni Gewalt, Richmond-Burton – Arizona (D-I)
Haley Halsall, Woodstock – Indiana State (D-I)
Boys Tennis
Thomas Nelson, Jacobs – Marquette (D-I)
Boys Track and Field
Even Gronewold, Huntley – Grand Valley St. (D-II)
Boys Volleyball
Ryan Steponaitis, Woodstock – Purdue U.-Fort Wayne (D-I)
Girls Volleyball
Ainsley Dowling, Hampshire – The Citadel (D-I)
Jacey Lambert, Hampshire – Harding University (D-II)
Maddie Moan, Woodstock – Milwaukee (D-I)
Aspen O’Brien, McHenry – Kean University (D-III)
McKenna Timmerman, Crystal Lake Central – Gardner-Webb (D-I)
Note: This list will be updated during the day when we receive more information about athletes who are signing.