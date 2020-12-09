Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

Adebayo Adeniyan, a phlebotomist from HR Support, is using all the recommended personal protective equipment as he takes samples from patrons for testing on a cold Tuesday afternoon at the COVID-19 testing location in the parking lot at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,256 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 179 additional deaths Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average of Illinois’ positivity rate decreased to 9.6%, a drop of 0.3 percentage points over Tuesday.

The state received the results of 92,737 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday afternoon.

Illinois has seen 812,430 cases of the virus, and 13,666 people have died. The state has conducted 11,367,345 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 5,284 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 85 patients over yesterday's update. Of those hospitalizations, 1,176 were in intensive care units, and 647 were on ventilators.

Regional update: Currently, all 11 of the state's health regions are under additional mitigation measures from the IDPH, and as of Nov. 20, all 11 regions are under Tier 3 mitigations.

Regional data from the IDPH remains on a three-day lag.

Confused about the different tiers and phases of the governor’s COVID-19 response? Read this explanation of the Restore Illinois plan and its metrics.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen zero consecutive days under 12%. The region’s positivity rate increased to 12.4%. Currently, 20% of medical/surgical beds are available and 28.2% of ICU beds.

The region has 11 consecutive days over the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and three consecutive days over the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

The Lake/McHenry region has a rolling, seven-day average of 304 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, and that number has decreased for eight consecutive days.

Within this region, McHenry County's seven-day positivity rate average decreased to 14.8%. Lake County, which does about two-thirds of the testing in the region, is reporting a rolling average of 11.5%.

Finally, within the Lake/McHenry region, there are 47 available, staffed ICU beds out of 188 total.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen zero consecutive days under 12%. The region’s positivity rate increased to 13.5%. Currently, 15.2% of medical/surgical beds are available and 17.6% of ICU beds.

The region has two consecutive days under the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and nine consecutive days under the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

The Kane/DuPage region has a rolling, seven-day average of 586 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased 10 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Within this region, Kane County's seven-day positivity average is at 15.3%, and DuPage County is at 12.7%.

Finally, within the DuPage/Kane region, there are 61 available, staffed ICU beds out of 344 total.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen zero consecutive days under 12%. The region's positivity rate stayed the same at 15.4%. Currently, 18.9% of medical/surgical beds are available and 23.5% of ICU beds.

The region has six consecutive days over the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and one day under the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

The Will/Kankakee region has a rolling, seven-day average of 290 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased 10 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Finally, within the Will/Kankakee region, there are 35 available, staffed ICU beds out of 162 total.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen zero consecutive days under the 12%. The region's positivity rate decreased to 14.6%. Currently, 24.1% of medical/surgical beds are available and 22.2% of ICU beds.

The region has 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Region 1 has a rolling, seven-day average of 232 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased 10 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Within this region, DeKalb County's positivity rate stayed the same at 13.8%, Lee County's rate increased to 14.8%, and Whiteside County's rate increased to 13.5%.

Finally, within this region, there are 33 available, staffed ICU beds out of 179 total, a decrease of 10 from Tuesday.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen zero consecutive days under 12%. The region's positivity rate decreased to 13.3%. Currently, 20.8% of medical/surgical beds are available and 15.8% of ICU beds.

The region has eight consecutive days under the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Region 2 has a rolling, seven-day average of 432 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased 10 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Within this region, La Salle County's seven-day positivity rate decreased to 14.6%.

Finally, within this region, there are 35 available, staffed ICU beds out of 255.

Chicago has seen zero consecutive days under 12%. The region's positivity rate increased slightly to 12.7%. Currently, 18.9% of medical/surgical beds are available and 20.4% of ICU beds.

The region has four consecutive days above the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and one day under the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Chicago has a rolling, seven-day average of 1,186 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have increased 8 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Suburban Cook County has seen zero consecutive days under 12%. The region's positivity rate increased slightly to 12.8%. Currently, 19.7% of medical/surgical beds are available and 16.4% of ICU beds.

The region has eight consecutive days under the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and four consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Suburban Cook County has a rolling, seven-day average of 1,432 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased 10 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Newly reported deaths include:

- Adams County: 1 female 100+

- Bond County: 1 female 60s

- Boone County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Bureau County: 1 male 70s

- Champaign County: 1 male 70s

- Christian County: 1 female 40s

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 3 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 11 females 80s, 11 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+

- Crawford County: 1 male 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s

- Edgar County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Effingham County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90

- Fulton County: 1 male 80s

- Greene County: 1 male 70s

- Grundy County: 1 female 80s

- Hamilton County: 1 male 80s

- Henderson County: 1 female 90s

- Jackson County: 1 female 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

- Johnson County: 1 male 40s

- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

- Knox County: 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- La Salle County: 1 female 80s

- Lee County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Livingston County: 1 female 90s

- Logan County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s

- Macoupin County: 3 females 60s, 1 female 80s

- Madison County: 1 female 40s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- Marion County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

- Massac County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- McDonough County: 1 female 70s

- McHenry County: 1 female 70s

- McLean County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

- Morgan County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Moultrie County: 1 female 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 70s

- Rock Island County: 2 females 70s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s

- Shelby County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County: 3 females 70s, 1 female 90s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100+

- Vermilion County: 1 male 90s

- Washington County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

- Williamson County: 1 female 60s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s