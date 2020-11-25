Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Shoppers in masks once again have to enter the Walmart store on Sycamore Road in DeKalb via the roped pathway Friday Nov. 20 on the first day of tightened restrictions on retailers and other businesses due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. (Mark Busch)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,378 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 155 additional deaths Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average of Illinois’ positivity rate increased to 10.6%. The state received the results of 114,233 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday afternoon.

Illinois has seen 685,467 cases of the virus, and 11,832 people have died. The state has conducted 10,104,537 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 6,133 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those hospitalizations, 1,208 were in intensive care units, and 679 were on ventilators, the most since May 16.

Regional update: Currently, all 11 of the state's health regions are under additional mitigation measures from the IDPH, and as of Nov. 20, all 11 regions are under Tier 3 mitigations.

Regional data from the IDPH remains on a three-day lag.

IDPH has also changed how it measures regions while in Tier 3 mitigations. Regions are measured on:

• How many days below the 12% positivity threshold required to make it back to Tier 2. Regions need three consecutive days under 12% as a condition to move back to Tier 2.

• A three-day rolling average of hospital bed and ICU bed availability, measured against the state's 20% availability threshold. Regions need to be above 20% for three consecutive days as a condition to move back to Tier 2.

• A seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 patients in the hospital, measured in increases and decreases. A region must have declines in hospitalizations for seven out of the past 10 days as a condition to move back to Tier 2.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen zero consecutive days under the 12% threshold to return to Tier 2 mitigations. The region’s positivity rate decreased to 13.5%. Currently, 21.6% of medical/surgical beds are available and 27.5% of ICU beds.

The region has 11 consecutive days over the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and three consecutive days over the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

The Lake/McHenry region has a rolling, seven-day average of 351 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, and that number has decreased for five consecutive days.

Within this region, McHenry County's seven-day positivity rate average decreased to 16.7%. Lake County, which does about two-thirds of the testing in the region, is reporting a rolling average of 12.4%.

Finally, within the Lake/McHenry region, there are 42 available, staffed ICU beds out of 187 total, a decrease of eight from Tuesday.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen zero consecutive days under the 12% threshold to return to Tier 2 mitigations. The region’s positivity rate decreased to 14.4%. Currently, 16.7% of medical/surgical beds are available and 19.1% of ICU beds.

The region has four consecutive days under the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and six consecutive days under the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

The Kane/DuPage region has a rolling, seven-day average of 712 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have increased 8 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Within this region, Kane County's seven-day positivity average is at 16.8%, and DuPage County is at 13%.

Finally, within the DuPage/Kane region, there are 68 available, staffed ICU beds out of 344 total, an increase of three from Tuesday.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen zero consecutive days under the 12% threshold to return to Tier 2 mitigations. The region's positivity rate decreased to 18.1%. Currently, 17.9% of medical/surgical beds are available and 19.8% of ICU beds.

The region has 1 day over the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days under the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

The Will/Kankakee region has a rolling, seven-day average of 378 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have increased 9 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Finally, within the Will/Kankakee region, there are 34 available, staffed ICU beds out of 162 total.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen zero consecutive days under the 12% threshold to return to Tier 2 mitigations. The region's positivity rate decreased to 15.8%. Currently, 26.5% of medical/surgical beds are available and 25.5% of ICU beds.

The region has 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Region 1 has a rolling, seven-day average of 278 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of four since Tuesday. Hospitalizations have decreased 8 out of the past 10 days in this region.

If Region 1 can maintain its current hospitalization numbers and get its positivity rate under 12% for three consecutive days, it will move back into Tier 2 mitigations.

Within this region, DeKalb County's positivity rate decreased to 11.5%, Lee County's rate increased to 16%, and Whiteside County's rate dropped to 19.2%.

Finally, within this region, there are 47 available, staffed ICU beds out of 179 total.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen zero consecutive days under the 12% threshold to return to Tier 2 mitigations. The region's positivity rate decreased to 14.4%. Currently, 30.5% of medical/surgical beds are available and 24.8% of ICU beds.

The region has 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Region 2 has a rolling, seven-day average of 510 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have increased 9 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Within this region, La Salle county's seven-day positivity rate decreased to 15.7%.

Finally, within this region, there are 62 available, staffed ICU beds out of 257, an increase of two since Tuesday.

Chicago has seen zero consecutive days under the 12% threshold to return to Tier 2 mitigations. The region's positivity rate decreased to 12.9%. Currently, 19.6% of medical/surgical beds are available and 22.9% of ICU beds.

The region has 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Chicago has a rolling, seven-day average of 1,272 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have increased 10 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Suburban Cook County has seen zero consecutive days under the 12% threshold to return to Tier 2 mitigations. The region's positivity rate decreased to 14.4%. Currently, 21.2% of medical/surgical beds are available and 16.7% of ICU beds.

The region has four consecutive days under the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Suburban Cook County has a rolling, seven-day average of 1,619 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have increased 10 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Newly reported deaths include:

- Adams County: 2 males 80s

- Boone County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s

- Bureau County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Clay County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

- Clinton County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 4 females 90s

- Crawford County: 1 female 80s

- Cumberland County: 1 male 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s

- DeWitt County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Effingham County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Greene County: 1 male 70s

- Grundy County: 1 male 60s

- Jackson County: 1 male 80s

- Jasper County: 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Knox County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s

- La Salle County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Lee County: 1 female 100+

- Livingston County: 1 male 80s

- Macon County: 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Marion County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Mason County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

- McHenry County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Ogle County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- Perry County: 1 female 90s

- Pike County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- Saline County: 2 males 80s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Shelby County: 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Wayne County: 1 male 50s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- Will County: 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s, 3 females 100+

- Williamson County: 2 males 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s