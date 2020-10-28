Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

Angela Blunt, Mobile Health Manager for Aunt Martha's, was busy Tuesday administering COVID-19 tests to approximately 36 people who took advantage of the free drive-thru testing event in the parking lot of Centennial Grade School in Polo. (Earleen Hinton)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 51 additional deaths Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average of Illinois’ positivity rate is now 6.7%. The state received the results of 70,752 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday afternoon.

Six health regions across the state are now under additional mitigation measures from the IDPH, meaning indoor service at bars and restaurants has been banned in many areas. Two more regions – Chicago and the North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) – will be placed under additional mitigations this week, according to announcements made by Gov. JB Pritzker.

"These resurgence mitigations aim to cut down on some of the highest high-risk activities until we bring down the positivity rate in a region once again," Pritzker said in a news release sent out Wednesday. "I know this virus is hard on everyone. But this battle isn’t going away by itself. We have to manage our way through it with the tools we have available to us."

Illinois now has seen 389,095 total cases of the virus, and 9,619 people have died. The state has conducted a total of 7,459,042 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 2,861 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since June 4. Of those, 600 were in intensive care units, the most since June 12, and 243 were on ventilators, the most since June 21.

Regional update: Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state's 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a 10-day period.

A region may also become more restrictive if there is a seven-day increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related illness or a reduction in hospital medical/surgical beds or ICU capacity below 20%. If a region reports three consecutive days with greater than an 8% average positivity rate, additional infection mitigation will be considered through a tiered system of restriction guidelines offered by the IDPH.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen eight days of positivity increases and five days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate held steady at 8.4%. Currently, 38% of medical/surgical beds are available and 50% of ICU beds.

Pritzker announced Wednesday that Region 9 (the North Suburban region) will be subject to tier one of additional mitigations from the IDPH beginning Saturday, Oct. 31.

Regional data from IDPH remains on a three-day lag, but within this region, McHenry County's seven-day positivity rate average has climbed to 12.3%. Lake County, which does about two-thirds of the testing in the region, is reporting a rolling average of 7%.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen six days of positivity increases and eight days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate increased slightly to 9.6%. Currently, 28% of medical/surgical beds are available and 44% of ICU beds.

The region (Region 8) is currently in tier one of the state's additional mitigation restrictions. Recently, a Kane County judge granted a temporary restraining order for a Geneva restaurant to allow for indoor dining.

The seven-day rolling average for hospitalizations for COVID-like illness have gone up 65% in 10 days in the Kane/DuPage county region.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen eight days of positivity increases and four days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased to 9.8%. Currently, 25% of the region's medical/surgical beds are available and 27% of ICU beds. The region (Region 7) is currently in tier one of the state's additional mitigation restrictions.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen six days of positivity increases and four days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased from 12.5% to 13.0%. This remains the highest rate of any of the state's 11 regions. Currently, 36% of medical/surgical beds are available and 41% of ICU beds.

After failing to lower its positivity rate below 8%, the North region (Region 1) was moved into the IDPH’s tier two mitigation measures -- the only of the state’s 11 regions to reach the second tier. Among other things, this means gatherings are limited to ten people and outdoor dining groups are limited to six people instead of ten.

The region's counties that are reporting the highest positivity rates are Boone (16.3%), Stephenson (16.6%), Winnebago (13.6%), and Whiteside (13.7%). DeKalb County's positivity rate increased to 10.2%.

To get back to the standard Phase 4 restrictions, the region will need to maintain an average positivity rate of less than or equal to 6.5% over a three-day period.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen five days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased to 7.7%. Currently, 39% of medical/surgical beds are available and 38% of ICU beds.

Chicago has seen eight days of positivity increases and seven days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased to 8.1%. Currently, 24% of medical/surgical beds are available and 33% of ICU beds.

Pritzker announced Tuesday that Region 11 (the city of Chicago) will be subject to tier one of additional mitigations from the IDPH beginning Friday, Oct. 30.

Suburban Cook County has seen six days of positivity increases and eight days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate remained the same at 8.0%. Currently, 26% of medical/surgical beds are available and 33% of ICU beds. The region (Region 10) is currently in tier one of the state's additional mitigation restrictions.

Newly reported deaths include:

- Adams County: 1 female 80s

- Bureau County: 1 female 70s

- Clinton County: 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 1 youth, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- Franklin County: 1 female 50s

- Jefferson County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

- Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 100+

- Macon County: 1 male 70s

- Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

- Marion County: 1 female 80s

- McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

- Peoria County: 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s

- Piatt County: 1 male 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Wayne County: 1 male 60s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 2 males 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s