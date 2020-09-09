Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, right, greets videographer Tamir Bell, left, at City Market on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Rockford, Ill., after Pritzker's visit to promote the 2020 Census. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP) (Scott P)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,337 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 additional deaths Wednesday.

The state received the results of 48,029 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday afternoon. The state's seven-day rolling positivity rate went down for the second straight day, this time to 3.7%.

Illinois now has seen 253,690 total cases of the virus and 8,214 people have died. The state has conducted a total of 4,526,739 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,580 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 357 were in intensive care units, and 133 were on ventilators.

Regional update: According to a July 15 update to Gov. JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 response plan, the state will be tracking public health metrics in a slightly different way to monitor any potential resurgences of COVID-19. Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state’s 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a 10-day period.

A region also may become more restrictive if there is a seven-day increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related illness or a reduction in hospital medical/surgical beds or ICU capacity below 20%. If a region reports three consecutive days with more than an 8% average positivity rate, additional infection mitigation will be considered through a tiered system of restriction guidelines offered by the IDPH.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen four days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate increased to 6.1%. Currently, 48% and 63% of medical/surgical beds and ICU beds are available, respectively.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen four days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases, an increase in both metrics. The region’s positivity rate increased to 5.5%. Currently, 37% and 51% of medical/surgical beds and ICU beds are available, respectively.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen one day of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate remained flat at 7.4%.

Additional mitigation measures from the IDPH have been placed on the region, and the region has gotten down below 8%. If it can hold below 8%, it will avoid additional mitigations. To return to the standard Phase 4 restrictions, the region will need to maintain an average positivity rate of less than or equal to 6.5% over a 14-day period. Currently, 34% and 37% of medical/surgical beds and ICU beds are available, respectively.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen six days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate remained flat at 5.7%. Currently, 45% and 52% of medical/surgical beds and ICU beds are available, respectively.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen four days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate decreased to 7.0%. Currently, 47% and 46% of medical/surgical beds and ICU beds are available, respectively.

Chicago has seen two days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate decreased to 5.1%. Currently, 31% and 43% of medical/surgical beds and ICU beds are available, respectively.

Suburban Cook County has seen four days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased to 6.2%. Currently, 34% and 41% of medical/surgical beds and ICU beds are available, respectively.

Newly reported deaths include:

• Adams County: 1 male 90s

• Christian County: 1 female 90s

• Coles County: 1 female 80s

• Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Jackson County: 1 female 90s

• Jersey County: 1 female 100+

• Kane County: 1 male 80s

• Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

• La Salle County: 1 male 70s

• Macon County: 1 male 70s

• Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

• Peoria County: 1 male 90s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

• Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

• Will County: 1 male 70s

• Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 3 females 90s