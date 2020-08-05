Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020

Gov. JB Pritzker addresses the rising rates of COVID-19 in the LaSalle County area Thursday at the LaSalle County Emergency Management Agency. (Tom Sistak)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 30 deaths and 1,759 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, representing a 37% increase in COVID-19-related deaths over Tuesday’s numbers.

Illinois’ seven-day average positivity rate for July 29 to Aug. 4 remained flat at 3.9%. The state now has seen 186,471 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,573 people have died.

The state received the results of 46,668 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday afternoon for a total of 2,896,063 tests conducted since the pandemic began, according to the IDPH.

As of late Tuesday night, Illinois had 1,552 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 368 were in the ICU and 129 were on ventilators.

Regional update:

According to a July 15 update to the governor's COVID-19 response plan, the state will be tracking public health metrics in a slightly different way to monitor any potential resurgences of COVID-19. Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state's 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a ten day period.

A region also may become more restrictive if there is a seven-day increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related illness or a reduction in hospital medical/surgical beds or ICU capacity below 20%. If a region reports three consecutive days with greater than an 8% average positivity rate, additional infection mitigation will be considered through a tiered system of restriction guidelines offered by the IDPH.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen five days of positivity increases and five days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate remained flat at 5%. Currently 42% of medical/surgical beds are available and 56% of ICU beds.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen only three days of positivity increases and four days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate decreased slightly to 4.6%. Currently 38% of medical/surgical beds are available and 50% of ICU beds.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen six days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate decreased slightly to 6.3%. Currently 35% of medical/surgical beds are available and 34% of ICU beds.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen three days of positivity increases and only one day of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased slightly to 4.4%. Currently 50% of medical/surgical beds are available and 62% of ICU beds.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has eight days of positivity increases – meeting one criteria for stricter measures – but only three days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate went up to 5.3%. Currently 44% of medical/surgical beds are available and 48% of ICU beds.

Chicago has seen six days of positivity increases – a decrease in that metric – and zero days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate remained flat at 4.9%. Currently 31% of medical/surgical beds are available and 43% of ICU beds.

Suburban Cook County has seen six days of positivity increases – a decrease in that metric – and four days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate decreased slightly to 5.7%. Currently 33% of medical/surgical beds are available and 36% of ICU beds.

Newly reported deaths include:

• Carroll County: 1 male 80s

• Clark County: 1 male 60s

• Coles County: 1 female 80s

• Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

• DuPage County: 2 females 80s

• Gallatin County: 1 male 70s

• Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

• Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

• Lake County; 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

• La Salle County 1 male 90s

• Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

• Union County: 1 female 70s

• Will County: 1 male 50s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 90s