Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Signs are seen June 23 at Clark Street Beach during COVID-19 as people gather in Evanston. (AP file)

Illinois reported 18 additional deaths and 1,393 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state received the results of 38,187 tests in the 24-hour period leading up to Wednesday afternoon. Illinois’ seven-day rolling positivity rate for July 22-28 remained flat at 3.8%.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen seven days of positivity increases – meeting one criteria for stricter measures – but only two days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate went up to 6.2%. Currently, 28% of medical/surgical beds and 37% of intensive care unit beds are available.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen five days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate went up slightly to 4.3%. Currently, 44% of medical/surgical beds and 49% of ICU beds are available.