Fox River Grove allowing golf carts on roads

FOX RIVER GROVE – Residents looking for an alternative form of transportation around town now have golf carts as an option.

The Village Board recently gave the OK for people to use golf carts on village streets.

Golf carts must be able to reach at least 20 mph. They also will need to have brakes, a rearview mirror, red reflective warning devices on the front and rear, a slow moving emblem on the back of the vehicle, a headlight visible from 500 feet away, a red tail lamp visible from at least 100 feet, brake lights, turn signals, a windshield and seatbelts.

The village is allowing golf carts on any roadway within the village except for Route 14, Route 22 and most of Algonquin Road.

Golf carts will be allowed on Algonquin Road between Lexington Avenue and Lincoln Avenue.

A properly equipped golf cart will be allowed to cross Route 14 only at the Lincoln Avenue intersection, the ordinance says.

The number of people allowed on a golf cart will be limited to the number of seatbelts on the cart, the ordinance says. People who drive the golf carts also need a valid driver’s license.

Owners of the golf carts also will need to buy a $10 vehicle sticker from the village by June 30 of every year.

Trustee Suzanne Blohm voted against allowing the golf carts because of safety concerns.

She said there are some narrow roads in town, especially when cars are parked on each side, which could make it difficult when multiple vehicles are on the road.

“So now if you have a slow moving golf cart, who’s suppose to get out of the way of the vehicle, there’s no where for them to go,” Blohm said. “Some areas of town are fine, some areas are not. The areas that are not are what concern me.”

Trustee Mike Schiestel pushed for allowing the golf carts because it will help give the town the feeling of a resort.

He said other towns that have permitted golf carts have seen few incidents of accidents or complications.

“We live in a unique town, we’re contained. One of the feels the town used to have is one of a vacation place,” Schiestel said. “[They’re] slower vehicles. They seem harmless. ... It brings in that same feel of a resort community.”