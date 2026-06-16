2026 Northwest Herald Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year: Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Anna Starr

Crystal Lake Central co-op's Anna Starr passes the ball as she is defended by Huntley's Payton Turk during a Fox Valley Conference girls lacrosse match at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Since her first varsity start as a freshman, Crystal Lake Central co-op senior attacker Anna Starr has been one of the state’s top scorers.

That didn’t change in her final season with the co-op, which went 21-2 and earned its fifth straight Fox Valley Conference championship in 2026. For the second straight season, Starr broke the century mark in scoring, totaling an area-best 110 goals while adding 26 assists and 230 draw controls. She led Central co-op to the sectional finals.

“Her production, efficiency, dominance in the draw circle and impact on winning are unmatched,” Central co-op coach Joe Capalbo said.

In her four years with the co-op, Starr led Central to an 84-11 record and a perfect 30-0 record in FVC matches. An All-FVC, All-Sectional and All-State first-team selection all four years, Starr ends her high school career with 380 goals, 116 assists and 903 draw controls.

Starr, a Division I recruit who will compete at Villanova next year, has been named the 2026 Northwest Herald Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year and earns the honor for the fourth straight year. Huntley junior midfielder Mya Holmberg, a Temple recruit, also was considered.

Northwest Herald sports reporter Russ Hodges spoke with Starr about her senior season, her on-field improvements, her favorite hobbies and more.

Crystal Lake Central co-op's Anna Starr is guarded by Huntley's Leah Holmberg during a Fox Valley Conference girls lacrosse match at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

What did it mean to win the FVC title for a fifth straight year?

Starr: At the start of the season, our coach laid out our goals for us. One of them was beating Huntley for the conference championship, so we worked toward that in practice our whole season. Huntley’s gotten better and better every year, so every year it’s hard to know if we’re good enough to beat them. We did it again, so it’s a great feeling.

What did you enjoy most about your senior season?

Starr: One of our goals we’ve had for the longest time was beating Lake Forest. We’ve gone into double and triple overtime with them the past couple of seasons, but to finally beat them at home this year was probably my favorite high school lacrosse memory.

What has allowed you to become a more effective attacker?

Starr: Our offensive coach has been working on different ways that we can get opportunities to score. We’ve had so many offenses throughout the years, and I feel like the ones we created this year are more of a feeding offense, which I thought was super effective.

What makes you so efficient in the draw circle?

Starr: The past two years, we’ve had a super strong draw circle, so I think that gives me the confidence to send it to them and also win it for myself, knowing they can back me up if needed. Our coaches have emphasized a strong first step to immediately box out the opponent.

What enabled you to play at a high level during your career?

Starr: Our team definitely helps set me up for success in all aspects. Our defense is so strong, and their ability to stop the other team gives the offense confidence to execute and take risks, knowing they’ll be able to cause a turnover if we mess up.

Why did you choose Villanova,, and what are you looking forward to most about the collegiate experience?

Starr: I chose Villanova because of its strong academics, the coaches are amazing, and I love the campus. As it gets closer, I’m getting more and more excited to play at the next level and start with a new team.

How has playing lacrosse with Central co-op helped prepare you to play collegiately?

Starr: Our coach really pushes us to be our best and expects the most of us for every single practice. I think that’s the mindset I’m going to have for college, too.

What would your dream vacation destination be and why?

Starr: My dream vacation spot would probably be Iceland. All of the nature is super beautiful there. I’d love to see all of the waterfalls and volcanoes, and all of the different hiking areas.

Who is your biggest role model and why?

Starr: My biggest role models are my parents. Throughout my whole life, they’ve always been there for me, and I hope to be that person for someone else one day.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be and why?

Starr: Definitely teleportation because I think it would be super helpful, and I love to travel. I’d love to be able to travel wherever I wanted in a second.

If you had a spirit animal, what would it be and why?

Starr: I’ll go with a tiger. I feel like it’s fitting.

What are some of your favorite hobbies?

Starr: My favorite hobbies are reading, baking and spending time with friends.

What’s an interesting fact that people may not know about you?

Starr: I love all sorts of trivia, and I just learned how to juggle a couple of months ago.