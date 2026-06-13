Terri Greeno: Prairie Grove stumbled on yard signs – and on the First Amendment

Recently, the Village of Prairie Grove conducted a sweep of yard signs from private property, citing its setback ordinance. Setbacks are a common feature of local zoning laws, intended to regulate how close buildings and other permanent structures can be placed to streets and property lines. In this case, however, that concept appears to have been stretched to include small yard signs.

That distinction matters.

Residents whose signs were confiscated were understandably frustrated by the Village’s strict interpretation of the ordinance. What raises deeper concern is the perception that enforcement was not applied evenly. Many residents observed that signs opposing the proposed lithium battery facility were targeted first, while other signs advertising goods and services were left in place.

Whether or not that was the Village’s intent, perception matters in public trust. When enforcement appears selective, especially when it involves political speech, it raises legitimate concerns about fairness and constitutional protections.

We have seen similar situations play out before. Courts have consistently pushed back on overly broad local regulations affecting political signage, affirming that such restrictions can violate First Amendment protections. Political expression, even in the form of a simple yard sign, occupies a protected space in our civic life.

A small yard sign on private property should not be treated as a hazardous structure that poses a threat to public safety. Suggesting that it does stretches both logic and the likely intent of zoning regulations. More importantly, it risks infringing on the fundamental right to free expression.

Local governments have an obligation not just to enforce ordinances, but to apply them with judgment, consistency, and respect for constitutional principles. When enforcement actions intersect with protected speech, that responsibility becomes even more critical. In those situations, the prudent course is to err on the side of protecting rights, not restricting them.

As a County Board member representing the 5th District, I have consistently advocated for the rights of my constituents and pushed back against government overreach. That includes ensuring that local regulations are enforced fairly and transparently.

In Prairie Grove, this situation suggests that better communication and greater discretion were needed. A more measured approach could have avoided unnecessary conflict and preserved public confidence.

The residents whose signs were removed were not simply reacting to a minor code enforcement issue. They were responding to what they perceived as an unjust restriction on their ability to express their views.

That concern deserves to be taken seriously.

Local government works best when it earns the trust of its residents. That trust is reinforced not just through what laws are enforced, but how they are enforced – and whether citizens feel their voices are respected in the process.

• Terri Greeno is a member of the McHenry County Board, representing District 5.