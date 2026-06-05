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Baseball: 2026 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Marengo’s Brady Kentgen named Player of Year, Johnsburg’s Peyton Mesce Pitcher of Year

Marengo’s Brady Kentgen sprints to first base on an RBI single against Rockford Christian in IHSA Class 2A Regional Title Game action baseball at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Marengo’s Brady Kentgen sprints to first against Rockford Christian in a Class 2A Richmond-Burton Regional final during the 2025 season in Richmond. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

By Alex Kantecki

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference baseball team for the 2026 season, as selected by coaches.

KRC Player of the Year: Brady Kentgen, Marengo, sr., 1B

KRC Pitcher of the Year: Peyton Mesce, Johnsburg, sr., P

Johnsburg's Peyton Mesce throws a pitch during a Class 2A Johnsburg Regional semifinal baseball game against Richmond-Burton on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at Johnsburg High School.

Johnsburg's Peyton Mesce throws a pitch during a Class 2A Johnsburg Regional semifinal baseball game against Richmond-Burton on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at Johnsburg High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Johnsburg: Jack Thompson, sr., C; Ashton Stern, sr., P/SS; Peyton Mesce, sr., P

Woodstock North: Tristan Schaffter, sr., 2B; Braeden Berner, sr., CF; Levi Perrotta, sr., DH/P; Zaiden Vess, sr., SS/P

Richmond-Burton: Grayson Morningstar, jr., P; Ryan Scholberg, sr., SS/P; Cooper Nagel, sr., 3B

Marengo: Brady Kentgen, sr., 1B; Alex Johnson, sr., 3B/SS; Max Broughton, sr., CF/P

Sandwich: Braden Behringer, sr., P/SS

Woodstock: Chace Waterson, so., C; Noah Henning, jr., CF

Plano: Quentin Santoria, jr., P/3B/2B

Harvard: Logan Nulle, sr., OF

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Alex Kantecki

Alex Kantecki

Sports editor for the Northwest Herald. Local prep sports coverage of McHenry County.