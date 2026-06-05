Baseball: 2026 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference baseball team for the 2026 season, as selected by coaches.
KRC Player of the Year: Brady Kentgen, Marengo, sr., 1B
KRC Pitcher of the Year: Peyton Mesce, Johnsburg, sr., P
Johnsburg: Jack Thompson, sr., C; Ashton Stern, sr., P/SS; Peyton Mesce, sr., P
Woodstock North: Tristan Schaffter, sr., 2B; Braeden Berner, sr., CF; Levi Perrotta, sr., DH/P; Zaiden Vess, sr., SS/P
Richmond-Burton: Grayson Morningstar, jr., P; Ryan Scholberg, sr., SS/P; Cooper Nagel, sr., 3B
Marengo: Brady Kentgen, sr., 1B; Alex Johnson, sr., 3B/SS; Max Broughton, sr., CF/P
Sandwich: Braden Behringer, sr., P/SS
Woodstock: Chace Waterson, so., C; Noah Henning, jr., CF
Plano: Quentin Santoria, jr., P/3B/2B
Harvard: Logan Nulle, sr., OF