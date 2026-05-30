Cary-Grove’s Logan Abrams advances to discus finals: Northwest Herald boys track and field state roundup

Cary-Grove's Logan Abrams competes in the discus during the Fox Valley Conference Boys Track and Field Meet on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

IHSA Class 3A State Meet: At Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Cary-Grove’s Logan Abrams qualified for the finals in the discus (second, 56.09 meters, 184 feet), but the Illinois State commit fouled on all three of his attempts in the shot put. He earned the fifth-place medal in the shot put last year.

Abrams was seventh in the discus at state last year.

McHenry’s Nate Martin advanced in the 800-meter run (sixth, 1:54.87). Crystal Lake Central’s Amana Omale just missed qualifying for the 800 finals (14th, 1:56.52).

Dundee-Crown’s Oreoluwa Sobodu qualified for finals in both of his sprint events. The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh commit advanced sixth in both the 100 (10.67 seconds) and 200 (21.42) dashes. D-C’s Kyle Brents qualified for finals in the high jump (1.93 meters) and finished 15th in the long jump. His Chargers teammate Rylan Schmidt just missed advancing to finals in the pole vault (14th, 4.25 meters).

Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir will run Saturday in the 1,600 run (seventh, 4:12.80), while his freshman brother Ty Tenopir was 16th in the 300 hurdles. James Murdough of the Trojans was 29th in the 400. C-G’s 4x400 relay (Diego Guerrero, Ty Tenopir, Murdough, Jonathan Lima) was 21st.

Huntley freshman Joseph Sittler was 17th in the 1,600 run, while high jumpers Jayden Linderman of McHenry and Jon Horbenko of Crystal Lake Central tied for 21st. Burlington Central’s Gavin Klinberg was 35th in the 300 hurdles.

IHSA Class 2A State Meet: At Charleston, Woodstock North’s Adan Castaneda qualified in both the 100- and 200-meter runs, while Crystal Lake South’s Joseph Gonzalez (1,600), Marengo’s Jackson Heimsoth (200), Harvard’s Braden Wittum (shot put) and Bryan Hernandez (shot put), Johnsburg’s Jared Lopez (pole vault) and Woodstock North’s Braelan Creighton (pole vault) also advanced to Saturday’s finals.

Marengo’s Sam Tucker, Michael Gieseke, Grant Heimsoth and Jackson Heimsoth qualified in the 4x200 relay.

Woodstock North’s Castaneda took seventh in the 100 (10.80) to qualify for the finals, taking seventh. Marian Central’s Wilson Jakubowicz (10.97) was 14th in the same event.

In the 1,600, South’s Gonzalez (4:18.11) ran a personal best and qualified in 11th place for the finals, while Woodstock’s Elijah Hedges (4:38.75) finished 41st.

In the 4x200, Marengo (Tucker, Gieseke, Grant Heimsoth, Jackson Heimsoth, 1:27.78) took third to advance to the finals. Richmond-Burton (Gavin Saranzak, Travis Roberts, Luke Uphoff, Nick Kyes, 1:30.73) placed 20th, and Marian Central (Luke Aragona, Michael Schmid, Max Kinney, Wilson Jakubowicz (1:30.77) placed 21st.

In the 200, Marengo’s Jackson Heimsoth (21.94) won his heat and qualified in fourth place, while North’s Castaneda (21.89) qualified in seventh for the finals.

In the pole vault, Johnsburg’s Lopez (4.20 meters) and Woodstock North’s Braelan Creighton (4.20) cleared the required height to reach the finals on Saturday. Johnsburg’s Kainoa Ancog (3.95) tied for 22nd and Woodstock’s Connor Calvin-Garcia (3.80) tied for 28th.

In the shot put, Harvard throwers Wittum (16.77 meters) and Bryan Hernandez (15.92) qualified in fourth and 10th, respectively, for the finals. Johnsburg’s Micah Welch (14.60) finished 29th. In the discus throw, Welch (43.72) placed 25th, Wittum (42.33) placed 32nd, and R-B’s Riley Shea (32.72) finished 44th.

In the 4x800, Prairie Ridge (Thomas Henry, Steven Randles, Ethan Pascoe, Tyler Sjoblom, 8:12.28) placed 22nd, and Crystal Lake South (Logan Aarseth, Chad Wehby, Damian Castillo, Dylan Bartenfelder, 8:52.85) placed 39th.

In the 4x100, Marengo (Tucker, Gieseke, Grant Heimsoth, Jackson Heimsoth, 42.52) just missed the finals, taking 10th. Prairie Ridge (Alexander Trejo, Colin Witowski, Logan Thennes, Bryce Owen, 43.17) placed 20th and Marian Central (Aragona, Kinney, Schmid, Jakubowicz, 43.24) placed 22nd.

In the 110 hurdles, Prairie Ridge’s Trejo (15.23) placed 10th, Woodstock’s Colton Medley (15.50) placed 18th and Prairie Ridge’s Caleb Nork (16.41) placed 32nd.

In the 400, Woodstock North’s JR Fadahunsi (49.99) placed 10th. In the 300 hurdles, Johnsburg’s Nico Hartmann (40.55) placed 15th.

In the 4x400, Richmond-Burton (Saranzak, Roberts, Uphoff, Forest Wells, 3:22.49) placed 11th and Marengo (Jackson Knake, Grant Heimsoth, Gavin Baros, Gieseke, 3:29.08) placed 26th.

In the triple jump, Woodstock’s Ty Steponaitis (13.13) placed 15th. In the long jump, Woodstock’s Marc Thomas (6.42) placed 17th. In the high jump prelims, Prairie Ridge’s Everett Stone (1.87) tied for 24th place, while Woodstock’s Medley and South’s Brady Haselhoff (1.82) tied for 31st place.