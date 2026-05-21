Prairie Ridge holds on, takes home Class 2A sectional boys track and field championship

Prairie Ridge's Alexander Trejo flies over a hurdle on his way to winning the 110 meter high hurdles during the IHSA Class 2A Richmond-Burton Sectional Boys Track and Field Meet on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Richmond-Burton High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

It took time for Alex Trejo to learn the three-step hurdle rhythm.

The Prairie Ridge senior showed mastery of that rhythm as he strode to the finish line in the 110-meter hurdles during Wednesday’s Class 2A Richmond-Burton Boys Track and Field Sectional.

Entering as the No. 1 seed, Trejo ran the only time under 15 seconds, clocking in at 14.86 to deliver the second of his team’s three event victories.

Trejo’s win was a meaningful one for the Wolves, who overcame a late push from Woodstock to claim their third consecutive sectional title. Prairie Ridge, which qualified six events for the state meet at Eastern Illinois next week, led the 16-team field with 90 points. Woodstock (86.5) placed second and Woodstock North (70.5) finished in third.

“It’s great going back to state for a second year in a row,” said Trejo, who helped Prairie Ridge win the 4x100 relay in 42.39. “It took me until my sophomore year to learn the three-step. This year, I’ve really focused on the arms. They can be all over the place during the race, so I’m really trying to stay compact. I just have to believe in myself.”

Woodstock's Ellery Shutt cruises to victory as he runs the 3,200 meters during the IHSA Class 2A Richmond-Burton Sectional Boys Track and Field Meet on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Richmond-Burton High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Jacob Prechel sealed Prairie Ridge’s third victory, finishing the 400 in 49.88 and turning in the lone time under 50 seconds in the meet. The Wolves will advance their 4x800 relay (second, 8:15.76), 3,200 runner Tyler Sjoblom (third, 9:45.81), 110 hurdler Caleb Nork (third, 15.42 meters) and high jumper Everett Stone (fourth, 1.87 meters).

Woodstock shined in the field events, qualifying four of them for the state meet. Ellery Shutt led the way on the track, surging ahead early and finishing strong to win the 3,200 in 9:26.02. Long jumper Marc Thomas (second, 6.47 meters), pole vaulter Connor Calvin-Garcia (fourth, 4.03 meters), triple jumper Ty Steponaitis (second, 13.10 meters) and high jumper Colton Medley (third, 1.87 meters) qualified.

“I was just coming in thinking I would try and hit 70s the entire race,” Shutt said. “There ended up being a few 71s in there, but the wind changes it a little bit when you’re in the race. I haven’t missed a day since the middle of December. I’ve been working hard in workouts and training and I think my aerobic strength showed in that last lap.”

Medley (second, 15.41) also advanced in the 110 hurdles, while Elijah Hedges (second, 4:31.38) qualified in the 1,600 for the Blue Streaks. Woodstock North’s Adan Castaneda scorched the track in his sprints, winning both the 100 (10.81) and the 200 (21.60) with personal-best times. The Thunder will send five events to state.

Woodstock North's Adan Castaneda celebrates winning the 100 meters over North Chicago’s Marlin Jeffries Jr. during the IHSA Class 2A Richmond-Burton Sectional Boys Track and Field Meet on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Richmond-Burton High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

“It shows that I put all of the work in,” said Castaneda, who outraced No. 1 seed Marlin Jeffries Jr. from North Chicago, a sprinter with a PR of 10.55. “I’m feeling confident that I’m winning. Marlin Jeffries had a 10.5, but that didn’t matter to me. I’m going out there and running my race. I didn’t tense up, I ran smooth and I finished at the line.”

Geo Kopulos (fourth, 3,200, 9:47.89), JR Fadahunsi (second, 400, 50.33) and Braelan Creighton (second, pole vault, 4.03 meters) rounded out Woodstock North’s state qualifiers. Johnsburg finished fourth with 66 points and advanced five events to state. Jared Lopez cleared 4.28 meters in the pole vault for the team’s lone event win.

“I wasn’t really expecting it,” said Lopez, who was seeded second for the sectional meet. “I’ve always had the competition from above me. Braelan’s always been above me and I’m usually falling second to him. I stuck to my vault and I’ve been vaulting well the last couple meets.”

Micah Welch advanced in both throwing events, placing third in discus (46.28 meters) and fourth in shot put (14.93 meters). Grady Smith (second, 3,200, 9:29.17) and Nico Hartmann (second, 300 hurdles, 40.78) qualified on the track, while pole vaulter Kainoa Ancog (third, 4.03 meters) will join Lopez at state in the field for the Skyhawks.

Johnsburg's Jared Lopez competes in the pole vault during the IHSA Class 2A Richmond-Burton Sectional Boys Track and Field Meet on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Richmond-Burton High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Crystal Lake South took eighth with 42 points and delivered two event wins Wednesday. Brady Haselhoff notched the first win, clearing 1.92 meters and earning the tiebreaker over Carmel’s Jameer Miles to take the high jump. Haselhoff then ran the 4x800 relay for the Gators, who placed third with a season-best time of 8:19.47 to qualify for state.

“As a team, we’ve been working hard all season,” Haselhoff said. “I was talking with my coaches all day yesterday and coming into this, I wanted to win. The last few weeks, I’ve been working with my coaches a lot on my form. Slowing down helped a lot, so I thank my coaches.”

Joseph Gonzalez cruised to victory in the 1,600, running a time of 4:24.14 and winning by over seven seconds. Richmond-Burton came in ninth with 36.5 points and qualified three events for the state meet. With Forest Wells taking the anchor leg, the Rockets won the 4x400 relay in 3:25.48. R-B’s 4x200 relay (sixth, 1:31.72) advanced, while discus thrower Riley Shea (second, 46.41 meters) qualified as well.

“I had some controlled aggression through the first 300,” Wells said. “It feels really good to know I’m finishing strong for my team. We’re all close and we work hard. Everybody competes against themselves, but also each other. In practice, we’re always going at it.”

Crystal Lake South's Brady Haselhoff competes in the high jump during the IHSA Class 2A Richmond-Burton Sectional Boys Track and Field Meet on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Richmond-Burton High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Marengo landed in 10th with 36 points. Relays carried the day for the Indians, who’re sending three to state. Jackson Heimsoth, who ran a blazing time of 21.73 for second place and a state bid in the 200, helped Marengo record state-qualifying times in the 4x100 (third, 42.82), 4x200 (first, 1:28.20) and 4x400 (third, 3:29.20) relays.

“We’re all so close,” said Heimsoth, whose twin brother Grant runs in the relays as well. “It’s nice to have a group of relays that are on the same page. That 4x2, we were super determined to get a low 1:28. We’re hoping to make the finals. That’s been our goal for this season.”

Harvard’s Braden Wittum dominated the throwing events. Wittum won both the discus (52.78 meters) and shot put (17.30 meters) to earn his trip to state and lead the Hornets to 11th with 26 points. Bryan Hernandez (third, 15.62 meters) will join Wittum at state in shot put.

“I was feeling good in practice and I took that momentum into discus today,” Wittum said. “I came in pretty confident and just trusted my form. I’m not really pressured and I feel more like myself when I’m having a good time. I was keeping the disc stretched, getting a good sweep out of the back and hitting the high point as I came through.”

Harvard's Braden Wittum competes in the discus during the IHSA Class 2A Richmond-Burton Sectional Boys Track and Field Meet on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Richmond-Burton High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Marian Central placed 12th with 22 points and advanced three events to state, two of them relays. The Hurricanes qualified in the 4x100 (fourth, 43.32) and the 4x200 (fifth, 1:31.20), while sprinter Wilson Jakubowicz clocked in at 11.00 for third and a state bid in the 100.