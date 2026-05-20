Kendall County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be aware of package scam

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to beware of a nationwide scam involving unsolicited packages. (Provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to beware of a nationwide scam involving unsolicited packages.

People are receiving unsolicited packages from a sender listed as:

Davve Garzaz

70 East Hawthorne Ave.

Valley Stream, NY. 11580

“These packages may arrive empty or contain inexpensive merchandise you never ordered,” the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “We have received a report of at least one resident in unincorporated Montgomery who has received several of these packages.”

How the scam works

Scammers use your name and address to create fake online reviews for products, the sheriff’s office said. Inside or on the package may be a QR code directing you to scan for more information.

The sheriff’s office is advising residents not to scam the QR code.

“Scanning the QR code may allow scammers to obtain personal information associated with your device,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office offers these tips:

• Do not scan any QR codes.

• Monitor your accounts for suspicious activity.

• Report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission.

• Dispose of the package.