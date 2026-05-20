2026 Northwest Herald girls track and field qualifiers for IHSA State Finals

Cary-Grove’s Olivia Parker, right, wins the 100-meter hurdles during the Fox Valley Conference Girls Track and Field Meet on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The IHSA girls track and field state finals take place Thursday-Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Here is the full list of state qualifiers from the Northwest Herald area.

Individual state qualifiers are listed by class and team, with seeds and times/distances in each event. The top-nine finishers in each event earn a state medal.

State qualifiers and heat sheets for all teams in the state can be found at IHSA.org.

Class 3A

LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan, so. – triple jump (18th; 11.25); long jump (24th; 5.51)

Addison Davis, fr. – 800 meters (38th; 2:18.95)

Gracelin Turschman, so. – pole vault (15th; 3.40)

Cailen O’Brien, jr., Maria Kutrovatz, so., Julia Haacker, so., Davis – 4x400 relay (38th; 4:04.11)

Caelie Mendro, sr. – triple jump (13th; 11.35); pole vault (27th; 3.25)

Olivia Parker, sr. – 300 hurdles (24th; 45.90)

Parker, Fiyinfunoluwa Onafeko, jr., Erin Rebscher, fr., Kennedy Manning, sr. – 4x100 relay (20th; 48.59)

Kara Dunker, fr., Onafeko, Rebscher, Manning – 4x200 (21st; 1:43.40)

Dunker, Parker, Leah Tatroe, fr., Maggie Jablonski, so. – 4x400 (25th; 4:01.51)

Ryleigh Mazzacano, jr. – high jump (11th; 1.62)

Alyssa Garcia, sr. – 400 meters (23rd; 58.16)

Hailey Homola, sr. – shot put (19th; 11.31)

Hannah Nalugemwa, fr. – 110 hurdles (27th; 15.34)

Ava Garcia, sr., Hailey Wilson, sr., Malaya Ligon, jr., Alyssa Garcia – 4x400 relay (10th; 3:57.94)

Alyssa Garcia, Reese Long, so., Miya Moraga, so., Annabelle Haskins, sr. – 4x800 relay (16th; 9:32.24);

Ava Garcia, J’myra McRoy, jr., Chichi Ukachukwu, jr., Ligon – 4x200 relay (18th; 1:43.15);

Ukachukwu, McRoy, Ava Garcia, Ligon – 4x100 relay (24th; 48.77)

Reagan Ellis, so. – 200 meters (28th; 26.07)

Elena Fetzer, jr. – shot put (18th; 11.34); discus (23rd; 35.60)

Emma Garofalo, sr. – pole vault (24th; 3.25)

Rachel Hogan, so. – 100 meters (15th; 12.10); 200 meters (23rd; 25.87)

Haley Rahman, jr. – 1,600 meters (36th; 5:13.41)

Morgan Sauber, jr., Aspen Maldonado, sr., Cori Kilvinger, sr., Rahman – 4x800 (10th; 9:28.32)

Kalia Parris, jr., Hogan, Ellis, Ava Acevedo, sr. – 4x200 relay (13th; 1:42.54)

Acevedo, Myla Wade, so., Parris, Rahman – 4x400 (15th; 3:58.55)

Brylan Lemon, so. – 300 hurdles (33rd; 46.78)

Lennox Szymonik, fr. – 3,200 meters (6th; 10:45.68); 1,600 meters (9th; 5:01.17)

Carly Uehlein, sr. – discus (8th; 40.60); shot put (12th; 11.57)

Julia Felton, so., MacKenzie Cronin, sr., Amisha Schlicht, jr., Rylie Warczak, sr. – 4x800 relay (19th; 9:35.57)

Addison Hoffmann, so. – 100 meters (20th; 12.23)

Olivia Meyer, jr. – 110 hurdles (32nd; 15.43)

Class 2A

Makayla Westermann, fr. – high jump (36th; 1.49)

Lily Brooks, jr., Caroline Lucas, so., Laynie Ripley, sr., Emme Reall, so. – 4x800 relay (19th; 10:07.52)

Ella Martin, sr. – 300 hurdles (14th; 47.63)

Carly Duck, sr. – pole vault (15th; 3.20)

Stori Hurckes so. – shot put (17th; 10.97)

Hope Klosowicz, sr. – 400 meters (7th; 58.89)

Clara Nicoline, so. – 3,200 meters (22nd; 11:43.15)

Summer Toussaint, so., Kailey Delulio, so., Abby Lane, jr., Klosowicz – 4x400 relay (17th; 4:09.85)

Olivia Walter, sr. – 110 hurdles (39th; 16.42)

Ava Frederick, sr., Caelan Nolen, jr., Walter, Mikayla Barry, sr., – 4x400 relay (19th; 4:10.37)

Addie Leitzen, so. – triple jump (25th; 10.63)

Jenna Remke, sr., Lainey Remke, so., Gabriella Lee, fr., Leitzen – 4x400 relay (15th; 4:09.43)

Anna Baade, fr. – 400 meters (25th; 1:00.59)

Anneke Dam, so. – 800 meters (10th; 2:18.91)

Maia Lancaster, fr. – 3,200 meters (14th; 11:30.92)

Jessie Merritt, jr. – high jump (21st; 1.54)

Emmie Foster, so., Maggie Marchyshyn, jr., Genevieve Torgerson, jr., Dam – 4x800 relay (17th; 10:06.47);

Maddie O’Reilly, sr., Torgerson, Baade, Dam – 4x400 relay (34th; 4:12.83)

Sophia Komar, sr. – triple jump (20th; 10.77); long jump (27th; 5.04)

Sophie Nelson, fr. – long jump (26th; 5.11)

Emily Wisniewski, jr. – 300 hurdles (31st; 48.42); 110 hurdles (41st; 16.45)

Madelyn Peterie, jr., London Oudshoorn, jr., Khloe Lundy, fr., Emerson Wold, sr. – 4x800 relay (13th; 10:03.34)

Mia Foss, sr. – triple jump (27th; 10.59)

Lauren Bieszczad, sr. – high jump (35th; 1.49)

Class 1A

Nely Alvarez, sr. – 3,200 meters (34th; 12:22.59)