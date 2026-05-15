Huntley boys tennis captures Fox Valley Conference championship

Fox Valley Conference Meet: Huntley took first with 52 points to claim the nine-team FVC Meet held at McHenry and Crystal Lake Central high schools, just beating Jacobs (50) for the top spot. Prairie Ridge (35) was third, followed by Crystal Lake South (34) in fourth and Cary-Grove (27) in fifth. Rounding out the final nine were Crystal Lake Central (18), Dundee-Crown (17), Hampshire (12) and McHenry (7).

Jacobs’ Samuel Santa Ines took down the No. 1 singles championship, defeating Huntley’s Will Geske 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Crystal Lake South’s Zeke Boldman and Eryk Bucior won the No. 1 doubles title with a 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 win against Jacobs’ Soham Kalra and Jack Soto.

Huntley’s Rithwik Depala defeated Jacobs’ Daryn Do 6-1, 7-5 to take the No. 2 singles title, and Huntley’s Chanu Adepu won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 over Jacobs’ Svilen Kolev for No. 3 singles championship.

Huntley’s Adam Stec and Eashan Cherukuri won the No. 2 doubles title 6-1, 6-4 against Prairie Ridge’s Rory Senese and Tim Jones.

In the No. 3 doubles title match, Jacobs’ Kurtis Kornatoski and Brendan Mau defeated Huntley’s Ethan Cronin ands Habib Halloway 6-7, 6-4, 7-5.

The Eagles’ No. 4 doubles team of Dylan Heard and Zach Hallenbeck earned a 6-3, 6-2 win over Huntley’s Virgile Diguit and Ranveer Dhingra.