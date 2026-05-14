Huntley wins 4 events, brings home IHSA Class 3A Belvidere North sectional championship

Huntley won four events and scored 148 points to claim the IHSA Class 3A Belvidere North girls track and field sectional title on Wednesday. It's the fifth in a row for the Red Raiders. (Russ Hodges)

Huntley sophomore Rachel Hogan couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw her time after sprinting across the finish line during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 3A girls track and field sectional at Belvidere North.

Seeded fourth for the 100, Hogan erupted off the starting block and blazed past the field, winning with a personal best of 12.10 seconds. It was the first of two individual-event victories for Hogan, who set another PB of 25.87 in the 200 and led the Red Raiders to a fifth consecutive sectional championship. Huntley won the sectional with 148 points.

“I didn’t think I was going to win, but I’m really happy,” Hogan said. “I really wanted to make it to state for at least one event. I was shocked because all season, I’ve been dropping times of 12.5 or 12.4. 12.1 is an insane PR. Before the race started, I just wanted to stay positive.”

Huntley finished first in four events and qualified 10 events for the state meet in Charleston next weekend. The Red Raiders opened the meet with a win in the 4x800, clocking in at 9:28.32. After missing the state-qualifying time in the 4x100, Huntley bounced back in the 4x200, where Hogan helped the team win with a time of 1:42.54.

“Our girls have become accustomed to showing up and getting it done in the postseason,” Huntley coach Jason Monson said. “When we get to this meet, we think about where we have the best opportunities to not just make it to state, but make it to the second day of the state meet. I’m super pleased. Our girls showed up and we’re excited.”

Reagan Ellis (second, 200), Haley Rahman (second, 1,600), Emma Garofalo (second, pole vault) and Elena Fetzer (second, discus and shot put) all advanced in individual events. Huntley’s 4x400 finished second in 3:58.55 to cap off the team’s sectional title performance.

Hampshire placed second with 90 points, while Jacobs took third with 83. The Whip-Purs delivered in the 4x400, where anchor Alyssa Garcia finished strong to seal a winning time of 3:57.94. Hannah Nalugemwa leapt to a PB in the 100 hurdles, notching a winning time of 15.34.

“I knew I had to give it my all,” said Garcia, who qualified for state in three events Wednesday. “I wasn’t feeling that tight and then when I had a girl right behind me, I knew I had to go. I’m really proud of my team. We all ran a ton today, but we gave it our all. To end on a high note means a lot to me, especially as a senior. It’s a surreal feeling.”

Carly Uehlein and Lennox Szymonik combined for four event victories to lead Jacobs. After falling short of the Fox Valley Conference shot put title last week, Uehlein reached back for a winning heave of 11.57 meters Wednesday. The senior started her evening with a dominant display in the discus throw, winning with a twirl of 40.60 meters.

“Everything I’ve been working on with my coach has really showed,” Uehlein said. “I’m getting into my block better, staying longer and finishing forward instead of finishing backward. We had a tailwind, which didn’t help at all, so I really just focused on my technique.”

Szymonik strode to victories in the 1,600 and 3,200, winning with times of 5:01.17 and 10:45.68. Hampshire will send its 4x100 (second, 48.77), 4x200 (second, 1:43.15) and 4x800 (second, 9:32.24) relays to state. Garcia advanced in the 400 (second, 58.16) and Hailey Homola (third, 11.31 meters) qualified in the shot put.

Jacobs advanced its 4x800 relay (third, 9:35.57), while Brylan Lemon (second, 46.78) qualified in the 300 hurdles. Cary-Grove took fourth with 74 points and won three events. Olivia Parker raced to a winning time of 45.90 in the 300 hurdles, Caelie Mendro won the triple jump with a PB of 11.35 meters and the Trojans took the 4x100 in 48.59.

C-G advanced its 4x200 (third, 1:43.40) and 4x400 (third, 4:01.51) relays. Mendro (second, 3.25 meters) qualified in pole vault as well.

“In conference, we dropped the baton, so we didn’t know what our time was and we didn’t know if we could pop or not,” said Kennedy Manning, who contributed to state-qualifying times in two relays on Wednesday. “Getting first really pulled our confidence up a lot. I’ve never been to state before, so I’m excited to go with my teammates.”

Burlington Central placed fifth with 57 points and earned a pole vault win courtesy of Gracelin Turschman, who cleared a PB of 3.40 meters. Addison Davis (second, 2:18.95) advanced in the 800 and the 4x400 relay team (fourth, 4:04.11) also punched a state ticket. LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan (second, 5.51 meters) qualified in long jump. LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan was third in the long jump (11.25) to qualify.

“I’ve worked really hard because I only started about a year ago,” Turschman said. “I was really nervous going into it because I’ve been kind of stuck at this height so I really wanted to clear it. After I got the state height, all of the pressure was off, so I was having fun.”

McHenry (ninth, 32 points), Dundee-Crown (11th, 17 points) and Crystal Lake Central (14th, eight points) rounded out the area teams competing in the sectional meet. Addison Hoffmann (second, 12.23) qualified in the 100 and Olivia Meyer (second, 15.43) qualified in the 100 hurdles to lead the Warriors, while Ryleigh Mazzacano (second, 1.62) soared to a state bid in the high jump to lead the Tigers.