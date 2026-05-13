Woodstock man accused of 6th DUI had baby in car, told officer he was ‘wasted,’ authorities say

A Woodstock man has been accused of driving drunk for a sixth time – in this case with an infant in tow – and allegedly told police who stopped that him he was “wasted.”

Ramiro A. Sanchez, 33, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence, as well as one count of endangering the life or health of a child, according to documents filed in McHenry County court.

Sanchez made an initial court appearance Tuesday, at which Judge Cynthia Lamb denied his pretrial release, according to a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Woodstock police initiated a traffic stop Monday after noticing Sanchez was not wearing a seatbelt, prosecutors said. Police said Sanchez “struggled to answer basic identification questions.” When the officer asked Sanchez why he could not answer, Sanchez allegedly said, “I’m [expletive] wasted,” according to the news release.

According to authorities, Sanchez then allegedly failed standard field sobriety tests and showed “multiple physical signs of impairment,” and the officer saw an open “tall-boy” can of alcohol inside the vehicle. Officers also discovered that Sanchez’s 9-month-old daughter was in the vehicle, prosecutors said.

In detaining Sanchez, Lamb referred to the officer’s report saying he “exhibited extreme impairment including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and an inability to spell his own name or remember his birthday,” Lamb said in the detention order, which also referenced his alleged “spontaneous statement against his interest admitting” he was “‘wasted.’”

“His lack of physical control was so severe he was unsteady on his feet and could not follow simple instructions, demonstrating an extreme and immediate threat to the child and the public,” Lamb said in a detention order.

The judge also noted Sanchez’s criminal history, saying he was on supervision and probation for prior DUIs, for which his license had been revoked. She said he is a danger to the community as well as the child.

One of the aggravated DUI charges against him is for allegedly driving with a suspended or revoked license, records show. The more serious Class X felony aggravated DUI related to allegedly having five prior convictions and having a minor in the vehicle, according to court records.

Court records said Sanchez has been convicted on five prior occasions for driving under the influence of alcohol: four in Colorado, including one in 2014, two in 2015, one in 2016 and one in DeKalb County in 2020, according to the information in his McHenry County court file.

“This man’s decision to drive while intoxicated for a sixth time showed a complete disregard for the law, the safety of the public, and even the life of his own child,” State’s Attorney Randi Freese said in the release. “Every impaired driver is a danger, but when someone chooses to get behind the wheel allegedly admitting to being ‘wasted’ with a 9-month-old child in the vehicle, the risk of tragedy becomes unbearable.”

Freese said her office is “grateful” Lamb granted the petition to detain Sanchez pretrial.

He is due back in court May 26.