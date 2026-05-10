Home State Bank in Crystal Lake announces new VP of retail banking, headquarter renovations

Home State Bank in Crystal Lake has announced the hiring of Sean Cratty as its new vice president of retail banking.

Cratty has 23 years of retail banking experience at other banking institutions across the U.S., according to a news release from the bank.

The downtown Crystal Lake Home State Bank, in a 2026 photo, recently completed Phase 1 of its major renovation project, with new amenities and a redesigned floor plan to enhance the customer experience, including private offices. (Photo provided by Home State Bank)

Cratty also serves the community in several roles, including as vice president of the Huntley School District 158 board; a co-chair/organizer of Huntley Fall Fest; the finance chair, board member and graduate of Leadership Greater McHenry County; a Grafton Township trustee; the treasurer of St. Baldrick’s Huntley; and a member of the Huntley Park Foundation’s board. He also is a former board member of the Huntley Area Public Library.

Cratty holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Monmouth College.

Cratty will be based at the downtown Crystal Lake corporate headquarters, which has recently completed phase one of its major renovation project. The space has new amenities and a redesigned floor plan to enhance the customer experience, including private offices, the release stated. Phase 2 is underway with the anticipated completion around August.

The downtown Crystal Lake Home State Bank, in a 2026 photo, recently completed Phase 1 of its major renovation project, with new amenities and a redesigned floor plan to enhance the customer experience, including private offices. (Photo provided by Home State Bank)

Cratty and his wife, Emmy, have lived in Lake in the Hills since 2005. They have three children who attend the Huntley school district.