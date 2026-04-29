Hampshire’s Julissa Akins hits 2 homers: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Softball

Hampshire 13, Crystal Lake South 7: At Hampshire, Julissa Akins hit two home runs and had three RBIs, Addison Edlen homered and went 2 for 4 with one RBI, and the Whip-Purs had 15 hits in their FVC win over the Gators. Ali LeBlanc had three RBIs for the Whips (12-3, 8-1 FVC).

Lily Dittrich smacked two singles and recorded two RBIs, while Hazel Hook added two RBIs and Lily Cargill went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Gators (3-10, 1-7 FVC). Riley Barda finished 2 for 4 with a double in the loss.

Prairie Ridge 6, Cary-Grove 5 (8 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Morgan Powal went 2 for 4 and smacked a walk-off RBI single as the Wolves rallied over the Trojans in Fox Valley Conference play. Powal finished with two RBIs and Reese Vrba went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Prairie Ridge (10-4, 6-3 FVC).

Lyla Murray went 2 for 4 with two singles, while both Taylor Allen and Paityn Ahlquist notched RBIs for C-G (4-11, 3-7 FVC). Kylie Carroll slapped two singles and scored two runs atop the Prairie Ridge batting order.

Huntley 10, Crystal Lake Central 0 (5 inn.): At Huntley, Aubrina Adamik went 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI, while Grace Benson went 2 for 3 with two runs scored as the Red Raiders beat the Tigers in FVC action. Lyla Ginczycki singled twice to aid Huntley (15-5, 8-1 FVC).

Layla Olson pitched all five innings and struck out six batters while holding Crystal Lake Central (7-7, 5-5 FVC) to one hit. Cassidy Murphy broke Olson’s no-hit bid up with a two-out single in the fourth inning.

Harvard 11, Woodstock 10: At Woodstock, Kara Knop belted a home run and went 2 for 5 with three RBIs as the Hornets outlasted the Blue Streaks in KRC play. Kristi Knop went 2 for 5 with an RBI and Grace Nellessen singled twice with two RBIs to help Harvard (6-7, 5-3 KRC).

Kenzie Bowles and Hailey Ryan each doubled and collected two RBIs for Woodstock (2-12, 0-8 KRC). Emma Douglas and Katie Nixon each finished with one hit and one RBI to aid the Blue Streaks in their KRC defeat.

Richmond-Burton 13, Johnsburg 8: At Richmond, Ruby Gregurich and Lilly Kwapniewski each turned in three RBIs, while Rebecca Lanz went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs as the Rockets defeated the Skyhawks in KRC action. Bre Warren had two RBIs for R-B (10-11-1, 4-4 KRC).

Carlie Majercik homered and went 2 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Skyhawks (6-10, 4-4 KRC). Brooke Wilkinson (one RBI), Kimmy Whitlock (two RBIs) and Kayla Riener each had two hits for the Johnsburg offense.

Baseball

Marian Central 9, St. Edward 2: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes earned their first win of the season, as Owen Neuzil went 2 for 2 with a double, four RBIs and three stolen bases in the Chicagoland Christian Conference game. Colin Kowalsky had a single and two RBIs for Marian (1-13, 1-4), and TJ Cutrona had a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Winning pitcher Conor Brandt allowed two runs (one earned) and struck out six in six innings.

McHenry 12, Prairie Ridge 0 (5 inn.): At McHenry, Carver Cohn went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, as the Warriors - coupled with Huntley’s loss to Jacobs - took over sole possession of first place in the FVC. Winning pitcher Kaden Wasniewski (double, three RBIs), Garet Lobbins and Nathan Neidhardt (double, two RBIs) added two hits apiece. Jeffry Schwab also doubled for McHenry (17-3-1, 9-1).

Zach Techen had the only hit for Prairie Ridge (13-4, 6-3). Owen Satterlee allowed nine runs (eight earned) in 2⅓ innings.

Crystal Lake South 10, Dundee-Crown 5: At Carpentersville, Nick Stowasser was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Wes Bogda and Michael Silvius each had a single and three RBIs for the Gators (11-6, 5-5) in the FVC game. John Morgan was 2 for 4.

D-C (8-12, 1-9) got two hits apiece from Kyle Pierce, Cole Pearson and Brady Benton. Max Backaus (two RBIs) and Pierce each had a double.

Hampshire 3, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, Gavin Weston and Cole Harkin each homered and singled for the Whip-Purs (12-6-1, 4-5) in the FVC game.

Central (8-9-2, 4-5) got two hits apiece from Connor Sreckov and Wagner Viebrock. Sam Maglares struck out 13 and allowed three runs (two earned) in 6⅔ innings.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Cary-Grove 1: At Crystal Lake, Konner Altergott drove in both runs for the Tigers (7-12, 4-6) in the FVC game, while Wade Ozment threw five shutout innings with seven strikeouts. Logan Laudadio doubled, and Bud Shanahan tripled.

Brady Bauer was 2 for 3 with a double for C-G (4-15, 1-9).

Richmond-Burton 5, Marengo 1: At Richmond, Grayson Morningstar allowed one run in 5⅔ innings, and Cooper Nagel led an 11-hit attack with a 3-for-4 effort, as the Rockets maintained a share of first place in the Kishwaukee River Conference. R-B got two hits apiece from Logan Johnson (double), Ryan Scholberg and Lucas Bynum.

Marengo (10-7, 4-3) got a solo home run from Max Broughton.

Boys tennis

Woodstock North 6, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, the Thunder swept doubles with Parker Mauck and Charlie Martin (No. 1), Kyle Bohrnel and Logan Barnes (No. 2), Ethan Richardson and Luke Bigler (No. 3) and Chris Arellano and Cole Morrison (No. 4). North also got singles wins from Salvatore Speciale (No. 2) and Braden Olson (No. 3).

Johnsburg’s win came from Tyler Batt at No. 1 singles.

Jacobs 7, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Golden Eagles won all seven matches in straight sets. Jacobs’ winners were Samuel Santa Ines (No. 1 singles), Daryn Do (No. 2 singles), Lyon Sapanhila (No. 3 singles), Soham Kalra and Jack Soto (No. 1 doubles), Ronnav Deshmukh and Gio Giacomino (No. 2 doubles), Kurtis Kornatoski and Brendan Mau (No. 3 doubles) and Dylan Heard and Zach Hallenbeck (No. 4 doubles).

North Shore Country Day 6, Marian Central 0: At Elmhurst, the Hurricanes’ No. 1 doubles team of Alek Jasovic and Marc Cheng lost in three sets.

Belvidere North 3, Marian Central 1: At Elmhurst, Jasovic and Cheng won their No. 2 doubles match.

Girls soccer

Crystal Lake Central 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Crystal Lake, Allison Barnett and Addison Schaffer scored goals, Charlotte Wallner reeled in two saves, and the Tigers shut out the Trojans for an FVC victory.

Schaffer and Ella Bechler each dished out assists for the Tigers (9-1, 5-0 FVC). The Trojans dropped to 3-4-2 and 2-2-1 in FVC matches.

Huntley 2, Jacobs 0: At Huntley, Itzel Martinez scored in the 13th minute, Maizie Nickle followed with a goal in the 31st minute and the Red Raiders shut out the Golden Eagles in a tight FVC matchup.

Ashlyn Grabs totaled four saves on defense for Huntley (7-3-2, 4-1-1 FVC). Jacobs fell to 3-8-2 overall and 1-3 in the FVC with the loss.

Crystal Lake South 4, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, Rylie Mensik scored two goals, with one coming on an assist from Olivia Holic, but the Gators emerged victorious over the Chargers in FVC play. Karla Guillen posted five saves for D-C (2-7-1, 1-4 FVC).

Crystal Lake South improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the FVC.

Prairie Ridge 4, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Ava Gertz, Sarah Mayes, Teagan Boros and Maria Falkowska all scored goals as the Wolves blanked the Warriors in FVC play. Gertz, Violet Woodin, Marissa Lemus and Sierra Greenwell accounted for the Prairie Ridge assists.

The Wolves improved to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in FVC matches. McHenry remained winless on the season, falling to 0-11 and 0-5 in the FVC.

Richmond-Burton 9, Plano 0: At Plano, Ella Seyller poured in four goals, Maddie Seyller followed with a hat trick and the Rockets dominated the Reapers in KRC action. Abby Leslie and Sydney Frericks each scored one goal to aid R-B (11-2, 5-1 KRC) in their victory.

Leslie sent out three assists, while Maddie Seyller, Frericks, Lluvia Garcia and Elle Barrettsmith all had one assist. Rylee Molzcan had one save on defense to earn her eighth shutout outing of the season.

Harvard 5, Belvidere 1: At Harvard, Julie Silva posted a hat trick, while Giada Reising and Liz Aquino each added goals as the Hornets cruised over the Bucs in a nonconference action. Jarithsie Mercado recorded five saves to anchor Harvard (10-3-1, 4-2 KRC) on defense.

Boys track & field

Harvard Quad: At Harvard, Richmond-Burton (72.67 points) finished first, Johnsburg (72.33) placed second and Harvard (72) took third in a four-team meet with nonconference opponent North Boone.

Gavin McInnis (3,200), Zachary Huston (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, pole vault) and Aiden Henson (high jump) won individual events for the Rockets. Carson Jones (100), Micah Klos (800) and Carson Klos (1,600) won individual events for the Skyhawks. Bryan Hernandez (shot put) and Braden Wittum (discus) won events for the Hornets.

Johnsburg won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Harvard won the 4x200.

Woodstock North 89, Marengo 50: At Marengo, the Thunder defeated the Indians in a head-to-head KRC competition.

Adan Castaneda (100, 200), Hayden Trogila (400), John Hugger (800), Geo Kopulos (1,600, 3,200), Anthony Gaudio (110 hurdles), Braelan Creighton (300 hurdles, triple jump), David Randecker (shot put) and Brady Masella (pole vault) won events for Woodstock North.

Marengo won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. The Thunder won the 4x800 relay. Jacob Leidig (discus), Connor Sacco (long jump) and Jackson Knake (high jump) earned event victories for the Indians.

Sandwich Meet: At Sandwich, Woodstock (259.33) finished first in a five-team nonconference meet with Plano, Somonauk and Earlville.

Marc Thomas (200), Dexter Parisi (800), Ellery Shutt (3,200), Colton Medley (110 hurdles), Jason Trojan (300 hurdles) and Ty Steponaitis (triple jump) won individual events. Woodstock won the 4x800 relay.

Girls track & field

Harvard Quad: At Harvard, Richmond-Burton (85.5 points) finished first, Harvard (63.5) placed second and Johnsburg (49) took third in a four-team meet with nonconference opponent North Boone.

Sophia Komar (100), London Oudshoorn (800), Khloe Lundy (3,200) and Emily Wisniewski (100 hurdles) won events for R-B. Summer Toussaint (200, 400), Stori Hurckes (discus, shot put) and Carly Duck (pole vault) won events for Johnsburg. Ella Martin (300 hurdles, high jump) and Genah Arias (long jump) won events for Harvard.

R-B won the 4x100 relay. Harvard won the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

Marengo 72, Woodstock North 59: At Marengo, the Indians defeated the Thunder in a head-to-head KRC competition.

Mikayla Barry (100), Amy Smith (1,600), Charlie Bown (3,200), Olivia Walter (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Abigail Standish (discus, shot put) and Kayla Soriano (high jump) earned individual event victories for Marengo. The Indians won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

Allison Piccolo (200), Brooklyn Krejci (400, triple jump), Ryann Cunningham (800), Chloe Albrecht (pole vault) and Elli Voss (long jump) earned wins for Woodstock North. The Thunder won the 4x200.

Sandwich Meet: At Sandwich, Woodstock (179.5) won a six-team meet that included Plano, Somonauk, Earlville and Newark.

Sophie Sarabia (800), Alexis Zimmerman (high jump), Hannah Olsen (pole vault) and Mia Foss (long jump, triple jump) earned individual event wins. Woodstock won the 4x400 and 4x800 relay events.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 22, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, Logan Driscol scored seven goals, Drake Lenckus added four goals and three assists and the Gators crushed the Wolves in an FVC game. Braedon Muraski totaled four assists and two goals for South (11-1, 3-1 FVC).

Tony Amici (one goal, two assists), Ethan Phillips (one goal, one assist), Derek Lenckus (one goal, one assist), Owen Hess (one goal), TJ Dorn (one goal), Renner Stavropolos (one goal) and Ryan Moresi (two goals) all pitched in offensively. Danny Hayes earned a shutout.

Prairie Ridge dropped to 1-8 overall and 0-2 in FVC games.

Huntley 17, Hampshire 2: At Hampshire, the Red Raiders (7-2, 3-0 FVC) cruised over the Whip-Purs (1-7, 1-2 FVC) in conference play.

Boys volleyball

Huntley 2, Trinity Oaks 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (12-9) rallied for an 18-25, 25-21, 26-24 victory against the Huskies (2-5) in nonconference action.