Wisconsin man admits to sex assault of child in Harvard in 2015, gets 10 years in prison

A Wisconsin man has admitted that he sexually assaulted a child in Harvard more than 10 years ago and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Cory Fritz, 36, of Beloit pleaded guilty to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13 years, a Class X felony, according to a judgment order filed in McHenry County court.

As part of his plea deal, a second Class X count was dismissed that had alleged he committed predatory criminal sexual assault against a second child multiple times in 2015. Charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving both children also were dismissed.

Court records state Fritz was alone, watching movies with the child he was convicted of assaulting, whom he knew and had authority over, when the assault occurred. The child first reported to a teacher that she was being sexually assaulted by Fritz, a motion shows.

Fritz is required to serve 85% of his prison term, followed by three years to life of mandatory supervised release. He is receiving credit for 396 days spent in the county jail, plus any additional time he’s held before he’s taken into custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to an order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis.

Fritz also is required to register as a sex offender for life, the judge ordered.