City of Morris announces lineup for Rock the Park 2026

Milwaukee-based punk group Bad Year plays the stage at Goold Park in Morris during fForest Fest. (Michael Urbanec)

The City of Morris has announced the lineup for Rock the Park, a once-monthly summer concert series that runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. the last Saturday of the summer months.

The first Rock the Park will feature a performance from Snapshot, a classic rock band, on Saturday, June 27.

The Saturday, July 25 Rock the Park will be headlined by Eagles tribute band Flatbed Fords, with opening act Brian Webber.

The Saturday, Aug. 22 Rock the Park will be headlined by the Tim Gleason Band with Alexandra Lee, a country band.

Rock the Park is free and family-friendly, and it features both food trucks and beer sales.