Angelo Pacini drives in 5 runs for Woodstock baseball: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Woodstock 11, Belvidere 3: At Belvidere, Angelo Pacini was 2 for 2 with a double and five RBIs for the Blue Streaks (6-5) in a nonconference win. Chace Waterson went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI, and Sonny Marsalla crossed home plate three times. Brenner Swanson allowed three runs in five innings, striking out six and walking two. Trevor Wolf pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

McHenry 4, Stevenson 1: At McHenry, Landon Clements (double), Bennet Baumann, Jeffry Schwab (2 for 3) and Cam Polerecky each drove in a run for the Warriors (15-3-1) in a nonconference win. Deegan Widhlam gave up a run in five innings, striking out five and walking four. Nathan Neidhardt got the two-inning save.

Grayslake Central 7, Woodstock North 1: At Grayslake, Levi Perrotta had two hits, including a double, for the Thunder in a nonconference loss.

Von Steuben 7, Woodstock North 1: At Grayslake, Spencer McDonald drove in the lone run for the Thunder (4-10) in their second game of the day.

South Beloit 9, Alden-Hebron: At South Beloit, Cohl Armbrust had a stolen base and one RBI in a Northeastern Athletic Conference loss for the Giants (5-5, 2-4).

Softball

Woodstock North 5, Harlem 0: At Woodstock, Kylee Nicholson threw a shutout with nine strikeouts and no walks as the Thunder won their 10th consecutive game after an 0-2 start. Kylee Jordan had two doubles and two RBIs and Maddie Nordahl and Makalya Nordahl both were 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Harlem 8, Woodstock North 5: At Woodstock, the Thunder (10-3) saw their 10-game winning streak end with a loss to the Huskies, splitting their nonconference doubleheader. Allyson Schaid drove in two runs, and Aly Jordan was 3 for 4 with a double.

Sycamore 4, McHenry 3 (9 inn.): At Sycamore, Hailey Townsend had a homer and three RBIs, and Kendal Rogers tallied three hits for the Warriors in the extra-inning loss. Natalie Bender allowed two earned runs in 8⅓ innings with five strikeouts and no walks.

Sycamore 7, McHenry 6: At Sycamore, Charlee Cape went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Bender had two hits and drove in one as the Warriors (8-10) dropped both games of a nonconference doubleheader to the Spartans.

Geneva 8, Burlington Central 6: At Burlington, Samantha Sieverding had a solo homer and Madison Butler (two runs) had two hits and an RBI for the Rockets (7-9-1) in a nonconference defeat. Gianna Miceli was 2 for 3 with a double. Isabelle Reed gave up four earned runs in seven innings, striking out four.

Rock Falls 2, Woodstock 0: At Rock Falls, Quincey Beard allowed two runs in six innings, striking out three, but the Streaks lost in nonconference action. Kenzie Bowles had three of Woodstock’s five hits.

Rock Falls 9, Woodstock 1: At Rock Falls, the Streaks (2-11) lost their second game of the nonconference doubleheader. Bowles, Katie Nixon and Kaela Tierney posted two hits apiece.

Girls soccer

Johnsburg 5, Grant 0: At Fox Lake, Lauren McQuiston scored twice and Maura Oeffling, Dorothy Ruth and Addison Sweetwood each added one goal as the Skyhawks (8-0) remained undefeated. Charlie Eastland and Brooke Butler both had two assists and Elaina Moss posted one. Lila Konrad made two saves in the shutout.

Girls track and field

Palatine Invite: At Palatine, Cary-Grove’s Maggie Jablonski placed first in the 800 meters (2:29.70), and teammate Brienna DeSousa was third in the same event. Isabella Limburg took third in the 3,200 (12:19.82), and the Trojans’ 4x100 team of Kristen Streit, Jablonski, Leah Tatroe and Erin Rebscher also placed third with a time of 51.44 seconds.

No team scores were provided.

Boys tennis

Crystal Lake Central Quad: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers went 3-0 with wins over Aurora Central Catholic, Woodstock and Belvidere.

Boys volleyball

Huntley def. Belvidere North 25-13, 25-19: At Belvidere, the Raiders (10-7) defeated the Blue Thunder to earn their sixth straight victory.